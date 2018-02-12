Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield criminal is starting a 15 year jail term in prison following a series of robberies including one where he violently attacked an elderly woman with a hammer.

Colin Winteringham, 56, had committed a spate of crimes including other robberies, burglary fraud and theft.

The hammer attack happened on Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton where a 76-year-old woman was approached from behind while walking and struck on the back of the head with a hammer. She was left badly hurt but luckily her injury was not life-threatening.

Detectives at Kirklees CID conducted extensive enquiries to locate the suspect after the attack on May 8 last year, including a Crimewatch TV appeal which led to several new lines of enquiry.

Winteringham, of Well Grove, Sheepridge, was arrested in Dewsbury town centre on June 26 last year and was remanded in custody charged with eight offences.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 15 years and 11 months in prison after admitting the offences.

Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney from Kirklees CID said: “Both detectives who were working on this case have done an outstanding job by not only detaining Winteringham but through their perseverance and diligence throughout the interview process, which led them to charge him for multiple crimes spanning over a few months.

“This case developed into a serious and complex investigation and a successful conclusion that Winteringham has been sentenced for numerous offences, many of which where he targeted the elderly and vulnerable.”