A convicted robber from Huddersfield was caught helping his friend steal lead from a house.

Kyle Sweeting was found crouched down in the garden of the property while his co-accused was still dangling from the porch roof when police arrived.

The 27-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody and pleaded guilty to theft.

In June 2015 he was jailed for robbery and had since been recalled to prison.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that neighbours heard a disturbance outside the house on Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, address at 1am on March 1.

He told magistrates: “They looked out the window and saw a male hanging down from the roof the property.

“Police were called and went into the garden and found Sweeting stooped down.

“His co-accused was hanging from the roof of the porch both were arrested from the scene.”

A number of lead tiles had been removed from the roof and stashed in a bin in the garden ready to be taken away.

Around £300 worth of damage was caused to the house, magistrates were told.

Sweeting said that he and his friend were going to weigh the lead in as scrap and split the proceeds between them.

His co-accused Leonard Barham, 43, of School Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, was sentenced earlier this month.

He received a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and told to pay £300 compensation.

Sweeting, of no fixed address but formally of Leeds Road in Huddersfield, was jailed for 40 months for a robbery in June 2015.

He and a woman stalked a 60-year-old man through Huddersfield town centre before mugging him.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim became aware of them as he walked along Cloth Hall Street in the early hours of the morning.

They followed him towards a subway crossing under the ring road when Sweeting approached and punched him the in face before restraining him.

During the robbery Sweeting and his accomplice took cash and a watch from the victim.

Magistrates were told that following latest offence Sweeting, who appeared via a video link from HMP Hull, has been returned to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

His solicitor John Ratcliff said that the theft was “not sophisticated in any sense.”

He told magistrates: “It was a spontaneous decision. His co-accused was the main instigator and he foolishly decided to go along with the offer of splitting the proceeds.”

Magistrates jailed Sweeting for six weeks to run concurrent to his existing sentence.

This means that his expected release date, due to be in September by the latest, will not be affected.

Sweeting will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.