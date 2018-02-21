Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A troubled teen has been locked up for robbing a man in Huddersfield town centre.

Shane Hirst, 19, robbed Dane Osborne of his rucksack in Threadneedle Street on February 26 last year.

Philip Adams, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that Mr Osborne was in town with his girlfriend and another female friend and when they came out of a shopping centre, there were a group of four boys waiting for them.

Hirst accused him of being a member of a gang before threatening to fight him unless he went for a walk with him.

When the pair walked away from the group, Hirst said that he had stabbed people before and that he himself had been stabbed and he pointed to a small scar on his cheek.

He said that he wanted his money and his bag and when Mr Osborne refused to hand them over, Hirst pulled the Nike rucksack off his shoulder and ran away. It contained house keys.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Over the next 10 months, he committed a series of other crimes, including assaulting Brian Turner in accommodation in Temple Street in Wakefield after he made comments about his late mother.

On December 4 in Wakefield, he robbed a 13-year-old boy at knifepoint of his bicycle, which was worth £900.

On December 5, he reacted to being evicted from accommodation in Castleford by throwing a brick through the window before he “rode off on the bicycle that he had stolen the previous evening.”

Hirst, of Wakefield, had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of possession of an offensive weapon, one count of criminal damage and one count of possession of a class A drug.

He has eight previous convictions for 15 offences, including for robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and battery.

One of the previous convictions relates to an incident in which he battered another boy in the Youth Offending Team’s building in Huddersfield.

Adam Birkby, defending, said that Hirst’s mother passed away when he was nine years old and the death had a significant impact on his client. He began ‘self-medicating’ by smoking cannabis at just 10 years old and went into care aged 16.

Probation officer Malcolm Brown added that Hirst had lived with his father and sisters until he was forced to leave for smoking cannabis and that two years ago he started taking cocaine.

He said: “It seems Mr Hirst solves his problems with violence or threats of violence.”

Recorder Simon Kealey QC sentenced Hirst to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institute, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible to be released on licence.

He said: “It is clear you have had a troubled upbringing.”

Hirst, who has a tattoo on his arm saying ‘RIP Mum’, showed no emotion in the dock.