Robbers blew a cash machine out of the wall at a Co-op store.

Firefighters say gas was pumped into the ATM and ignited to blast it from the wall outside the Co-op on Oldham Road in Ripponden in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Luckily, the incident did not lead to a fire and nobody was injured.

A crew member from Halifax Fire Station said they were called to the scene and assessed the building for structural damage.

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating what happened.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports shortly after 3.45am this morning of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store on Oldham Road, Ripponden.

“Officers attended and found damage had been caused to an ATM machine and the cash box stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”