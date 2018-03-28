Robbers blew a cash machine out of the wall at a Co-op store.
Firefighters say gas was pumped into the ATM and ignited to blast it from the wall outside the Co-op on Oldham Road in Ripponden in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Luckily, the incident did not lead to a fire and nobody was injured.
A crew member from Halifax Fire Station said they were called to the scene and assessed the building for structural damage.
West Yorkshire Police are now investigating what happened.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports shortly after 3.45am this morning of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store on Oldham Road, Ripponden.
“Officers attended and found damage had been caused to an ATM machine and the cash box stolen.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”