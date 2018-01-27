Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Years ago I got a shock when my mother told me she had accidentally thrown away my entire collection of Rolling Stones LPs lovingly amassed over many years and stored in her loft.

Thankfully she had made a mistake and thrown away something altogether different and they lived to moulder up there unmolested for another day.

Occasionally I would read articles about vinyl’s revival and I would sometimes visit Vinyl Tap in John William Street and Skipton’s Sound Bar where one could soak up the vibe and enjoy a jar of real ale or two in the process.

But I guess what finally pushed me into getting back into the vinyl groove was shopping at Sainsbury’s in Aspley.

Every time I walked through the entrance there was a picture of one of my favourite singers, Jimi Hendrix, emblazoned on one of his albums.

A deep groove must have burnt its way into my soul as my secret longing to return to my teenage years became more and more insistent.

You don’t have to be a vinyl bore wittering on about obscure recordings from years ago to understand the joy of picking out an LP, admiring the artwork on the sleeve and gently placing the record on the turntable.

There’s a whole ritual about vinyl that appeals to me in the same way that real ale buffs enjoy the process of ordering a pint. It’s a nicely elongated affair that can’t be rushed and needs to be approached with reverence and care.

Huddersfield is fortunate in possessing a top notch music centre on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield Hi-Fi Ltd (Audiovation), and after taking my uber-cool, guitar-playing brother-in-law, Mindy, down to make sure I got the right system I am back in business more than 25 years after playing my last disc on a beat up Ferguson system.

These things don’t come cheap but I fell in love with a cherry-red turntable – which matched my shoes – and after checking out the speakers opted for ones with a gorgeous rich sound that immediately took me back to what I remembered in the 1980s.

Being hopelessly non-technical I was also grateful for an offer from one of the staff to come and set it all up for me – for a fee of course. Otherwise it might have sat in its various boxes for a very long time.

To complete the process I bought a bottle of seriously good red wine, Nuit St George, for Mindy and I to enjoy when I put the opening track, Gimme Shelter of one of the Stones’ greatest albums, Let it Bleed - its iconic cover decorated with a cake by Delia Smith.

One thing I may consign to the wastebin though may be one of my most embarrassing purchases ever, Jennifer Rush’s romantic ballad The Power of Love released in 1984.

I can still picture my university friend Richard Alford’s look of abject horror when I excitedly pulled it out of its wrapper more than 30 years ago.