Dozens of planning applications are submitted to Kirklees Council each week.

The applications, which cover all across Kirklees from Mirfield to Meltham and Dalton to Dewsbury, include everything from small extensions and tree preservation orders through to major developments such as hotels and residential developments.

They are shown to be at varying stages in the report - submitted which is when they have just gone in to the council' approved which means work can start; refused which means it is back to the drawing board.

Once a planning application is submitted it is then considered by planning officers and recommended for approval or refusal before a decision is taken at a planning meeting.

This week applications include a smoking terrace at Huddersfield town centre restaurant Ugarit and Yorkshire Homes has applied for an extension to permission for a retirement community at Storthes Hall - first granted in 2005.

Here are the latest planning applications received and decided.

SCAMMONDEN

SUBMITTED

Mal Carter: dwelling and demolition of buildings at Watermans House, West Carr Lane, Scammonden.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

L Baxter: certificate of lawfulness for 2m high fence at 35, Hawthorn Road, Slaithwaite.

APPROVED

J Clayton: non material amendment on previous application for single-storey rear extension, internal alterations and replacement windows (listed building) at 5, Yew Tree, Yew Tree Lane, Slaithwaite.

Andrew Redfearn: certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at Barrett Stile, Moor Side Lane, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Pogson, C/o Agent: outline application for residential development (one dwelling) (within a conservation area) at Land at Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite.

WITHDRAWN

C Pogson. c/o Agent: outline application for residential development (2 dwellings) (within a conservation area) on Land at Kiln Hill, Slaithwaite.

OAKES

SUBMITTED

Burhouse Beds: formation of entrance at Quarmby Mills, Tanyard Road, Oakes.

M Hashmat: two-storey rear extension (modified proposal) at 7, Millfield Close, Oakes.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Polzin: detached dwelling at rear of, 2, Romsey Close, Oakes

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

A Ward: alterations to form hipped roof at 133, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

Mr & Mrs Broadbent: single-storey rear extension at 77, Station Road, Shepley.

Elliott Webster: detached dwelling (within a Conservation Area) at Land adj 50, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

A Patel: certificate of lawfulness for existing use of building as a single dwellinghouse at 21 The Old Bakehouse, Spa Wood Top, Whitehead Lane, Lockwood.

Carol Coleman: works to tree – tree preservation order HU1/74 at 152, Meltham Road, Lockwood.

APPROVED

D Ridsdale: works to tree preservation order at 158, Meltham Road, Lockwood.

LOWERHOUSES

SUBMITTED

Laganside Properties Ltd, c/o Hilton Jones: certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as an independent dwelling at 147, Longley, Lowerhouses.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Buckley: non material amendment to previous permission for two-storey, first-floor and single-storey extensions and demolition of existing conservatory at 14, Longlands Bank, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Jones Homes (Northern) Ltd: variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission for 58 dwellings and associated means of access on Land at, Dunford Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Horn: single-storey rear extension at 15, Brownhill Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr Gantley: works to trees – tree preservation order 19/16 on Land Adjacent, 2, Holly Mount, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Compo’s Cafe Ltd: alterations to convert storage area to self contained flat at Compos Cafe And Family Restaurant, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth

C Duncan: agricultural building (within a conservation area) on land adj, 5, Mag Bridge, Honley, Holmfirth.

Mrs M Locke: works to trees in conservation area at Carreg House, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

Mrs Dickinson: works to trees – tree preservation order 20a/02 at 18, Lime Avenue, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

A Rhodes: works to tree – tree preservation order 02/99 at 3 Meadow View, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Mani Delicacies PVT Ltd: change of use of vacant sales area to hot food take-away at Petrol filling station, 236, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

P Mitchell: partial demolition and extensions to form storage and light industrial unit (within a conservation area) at Reins Mill, Reins, Honley, Holmfirth.

G Haigh: tree works tree preservation order 50/95 at 27, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

John Parry: certificate of lawfulness for proposed reroofing at Thirstin Dye Works, Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

G Moss, Kirklees Forestry: works to trees in conservation area at St Marys Church, St Mary’s Square, Honley, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Mrs Antcliffe: works to tree in conservation area at Holmleigh, 33, Southgate, Honley, Holmfirth.

BIRDS EDGE

SUBMITTED

P Bentley: single-storey side extension at 16, Highfield Avenue, Birds Edge.

LEPTON

SUBMITTED

S Hall: detached dwelling adj, 1, Summerfield Grove, Lepton.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

AJ and MK Holdings Limited: change of use from shop (A1) to house of multiple occupation (C4) at 16, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

S Bhuta: demolition of existing conservatory and garage and two-storey side extension, single and two-storey rear extension and detached garden room/store at 11, Aspen Grove, Dewsbury.

U Bibi: single-storey front extension, front and rear dormer extensions and detached garage at 11, Craven Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A Mitha: single-storey rear extension at 55, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Z Ditta: roof extension to form second floor at 68, South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Abdur Raheem Khan: single-storey front, two-storey rear extensions and dormer to rear at 31, Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

S Shaikh: change of use of un-allocated land for vehicle and wholesale goods storage at 108, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

C/o Agent: works to trees in tree preservation order 51/91 at St Johns C Of E Church, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

J McEwen: partially submerged garage to front at 130, High Street, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

M Mills: non material amendment to previous permission for extensions and raising of existing roof to form living accommodation at 14, Hostingley Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Hanson: 5 dwellings adj, 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

S Ghulam 2 storey rear extension at 6, South View Terrace, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

A Patel: single-storey rear extension at 381, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Alam: detached dwelling with gym below forming annex accommodation associated with 14, Lodge Farm Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Ifikhar Ifrahim: change of use from public house to fast food/diner at 59-61, Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

G Bateha: removal of roof to form smoking terrace (within a conservation area) at 7-9, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

Mr Amin: works to tree in conservation area at 1, Belgrave Terrace, Huddersfield.

Manjaros: Restaurant listed building consent for illuminated sign at 1535 The Melting Point, 1, Firth Street.

W Khokhar: illuminated sign (listed building) at 1535, The Melting Point, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

MS Investment: listed building consent for alterations to convert lower ground floor two flats (within a conservation area) at 33-35, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

T Dean: rear extension and alterations to convert house of multiple occupation to 4 apartments (within a conservation area) at 30-32, Portland Street, Huddersfield.

REFUSED

Cliff Lewis: listed building consent for illuminated signs at 33-37, King Street, Huddersfield.

Footasylum Ltd C/o Agent: illuminated signs (listed building within a conservation area) at 33-37, King Street, Huddersfield. Click here to find out more about the reason behind this refusal.

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

Stephen Falck: works to trees in conservation area at 60, Hoyle House Fold, Linthwaite.

Richard Moorhouse: single-storey extension to existing detached garage at Heights Farm, 221, Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

Joanne Heads: works to trees in conservation area at Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite.

APPROVED

A Dearnley: works to trees in conservation area at Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough, Linthwaite.

FARTOWN

SUBMITTED

Fouzia Rashid: side and rear extension and dormers to front at 23, Skipton Avenue, Fartown.

N Sarwar: garage and store to rear at 233, Alder Street, Fartown.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

Huma Iqbal: single-storey and first-floor extensions at 21, The Ghyll, Fixby.

Kirstie Chew: work to trees tree preservation order 08/77 at 29, The Ghyll, Fixby.

M Maan: detached dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 539, Bradford Road, Fixby, Huddersfield, HD2 2LH and detached garage at 539, Bradford Road, Fixby.

Hudds Design: single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension at 4, Dorchester Road, Fixby.

Fehim Kaya: single-storey side extension at 32, Dorchester Road, Fixby.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

Mr David, Northern Design Partnership: works to trees – tree preservation order 01/12 at 4A, Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

Mr & Mrs Fox: two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, demolition of existing extensions and alterations to roof at 6, St Mary’s Walk, Mirfield.

S & N: Tree and Ground Maintenance works to trees – tree preservation order 16/87 at 5 Ryedale Court, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield.

R A Shaw: two-storey side and rear extensions at Primrose Farm, Crossley Lane, Mirfield.

M Town: summerhouse at Townberry House, 2, Little Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A West: two-storey and single-storey side extension at 2, Holmdene Drive, Mirfield.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

Temple View Nurseries Ltd: works to trees in conservation area at St Aidan’s Church, Radcliffe Street, Skelmanthorpe.

Paramount Retail Group Holdings Limited, c/o Agent: outline application for demolition of existing buildings and structures and residential development at Greenside Mill, Savile Road, Skelmanthorpe.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

M Hussain: alterations to ground floor shop to form hot food take-away (fish and chip shop), installation of flue and formation of parking space at Sandhu Electronics, 3, Mill Street, Crosland Moor.

S Kauser: single-storey rear extension at 25, College Street, Crosland Moor.

MOUNT

SUBMITTED

A Ashraf: two-storey side and rear extensions at 85, Mount Avenue, Mount.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

D Lee: side extension with dormer window to rear at 33, Wentworth Drive, Emley.

SHELLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs W Horn: single-storey rear extension at 4a, Common Lane, Emley Moor.

Mr & Mrs Toon: first-floor extension over roof terrace at 193, Huddersfield Road, Shelley.

Three Acres Inn & Restaurant: Installation of silo to supply existing biomass boiler at Three Acres Inn, 37-41, Roydhouse, Drinker Lane, Shelley.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

MRH (GB) UK (MRH Retail), c/o Agent: variation of condition 5 (operating hours) on previous permission for demolition of existing petrol filling station and redevelopment to provide a new petrol filling station facility with forecourt shop / sales building, customer car parking and associated services at Salendine Filling Station, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

WELLHOUSE

SUBMITTED

Matthew Wyatt: works to trees in conservation area at 84, Lower Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

Rachel Shaw: works to trees in conservation area at 20, Imperial Road, Edgerton.

Ground Control: works to trees in conservation area at Cleveland House Nursing Home, 2 Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

APPROVED

Michael Peter: works to trees in conservation area. At 1, Queens Road, Edgerton.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

N Redshaw: Formation of vehicular access at 266 , Scar Lane, Golcar.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr B Davis: tree works – tree preservation order HU1/70 at 68, Kirkwood Drive, Lindley.

S Khella: change of use from financial/professional services to taxi booking office at 64, Lidget Street, Lindley.

APPROVED

Mr A Ali: works to trees – tree preservation order 63/92 at The Eden Centre, 31, Acre Street, Lindley.

Valerie Saunders: works to tree – tree preservation order HU1/69 at 27, Gatesgarth Crescent, Lindley.

REFUSED

A Hussain, c/o Agent: 4 dwellings (within a conservation area) on Land Adj, Springfield Hall, Thornhill Road, Lindley.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

Alan Perrons: Installation of 6 floodlights at All Saints Catholic College Specialist In Humanities, Bradley Road, Bradley.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

SUBMITTED

Chris North: two-storey glazed front porch at 3, Vermont Close, Scapegoat Hill.

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

Mr Ismial: works to trees in conservation area at Glebe House, 3C, Shelley Lane, Kirkburton.

Yorkshire Homes (Northern) Ltd: non material amendment to previous permission 2012/91503 for extension to time limit to previous permission 2005/91330 for outline application for continuing care retirement community of approx 300 units, residential care home and central community facilities at Former Storthes Hall Hospital Site, Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton.

FLOCKTON

SUBMITTED

J Ayton: first-floor rear extension at Yew House, 28, Manordale Close, Flockton.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

C Fox: single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation (within a conservation area) at 27, Ponyfield Close, Birkby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Akhtar: single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 79, Clement Street, Birkby.

WITHDRAWN

R Baines: change of use of dwelling to 2 self contained flats at 30, Ash Street, Birkby.

GRANGE MOOR

SUBMITTED

V Hope: front porch at 11, Denby Lane, Grange Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Witherslack Group Ltd: change of use from offices/storage (class B1a/B8) to vocational training centre (class D1) at Riverside Plus Ltd, Unit 15, Jubilee Way, Grange Moor.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

SUBMITTED

J Dyson, R Bentley and S Hill: outline application for residential development on Land off, Burn Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

OUTLANE

SUBMITTED

R Barber: outline application for detached dwelling at Land adj, 12/12a, Round Ings Road, Outlane.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Taylor: single-storey conservatory to rear at 744, New Hey Road, Outlane.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

W H B Construction: works to trees in conservation area at The Woolpack, 19, Westgate, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Connah Construction Ltd: 2 terraced dwellings and demolition of existing builders store/depot at Store adj, 5, Fernside Avenue, Almondbury.

SOUTH CROSLAND

SUBMITTED

A Lawson: works to trees in tree preservation order 18/85 at 9, Church Lane, South Crosland.

MARSH

SUBMITTED

C Mehafdi: con material amendment on previous application 2018/90137 for single and two-storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows at 18, Dudley Road, Marsh.

NETHERTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Carcas: demolition of existing garage and replacement garage at The Lodge, 30, Healey Houses, Huddersfield Road, Netherton.

UPPER DENBY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mrs Illingworth: detached dwelling with integral garage and demolition of existing dwelling and (within a conservation area) at 1, Smithy Hill, Upper Denby.

LASCELLES HALL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R and E Reed: single-storey extension and demolition of existing rear conservatory and at 1, Thistle Hill Avenue, Lascelles Hall.

LONGWOOD

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Skapski: single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) at 6, Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

Mott McDonald Bentley: installation of water treatment system kiosk at Longwood Upper Reservoir, Holmefield Road, Longwood.

BOLSTER MOOR

APPROVED

V Wetton: listed building consent for alterations to detached garage at 2, Headwall Green Road, Bolster Moor.

RASTRICK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Seaman: front porch at The Farm, Lower Cote, Toothill Lane, Rastrick.

MARSDEN

DEFERRED

S B Homes Ltd: 24 two bedroom flats, 2 single bedroom flats and 1 dwelling, associated parking, new vehicular access and landscaping and demolition of former fire station (within a Conservation Area) at Marsden Fire Station, Manchester Road, Marsden.

MILNSBRIDGE

REFUSED

William Marshall, George Marshall, Edward Marshall & James Marshall: Outline application for residential development at Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.