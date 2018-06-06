The video will start in 8 Cancel

PADDOCK

SUBMITTED

S Jenkins, listed building consent for installation of grab rails and hand rail at 73 Church Street, Paddock.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Euan Noble, treehouse in rear garden (within a conservation area) at The Old Vicarage, 32 Occupation Road, Lindley.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

D Noble, Limited discharge of conditions for terraced industrial units on vacant land, Calder Bank Road, Dewsbury.

Arqiva Limited prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works at Link Road, Dewsbury.

D Marney and Ms Eyre, two-storey side extension and garage at 1 Becks Court, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

N Whitehead, change of use of top floor of warehouse to residential accommodation at 12 Upper South Street, Dewsbury.

Mr Shaw, single-storey rear extension at 16 Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Yunus Umarji, two-storey rear extension with single-storey front, side and rear extensions at 28 Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Y Azad, two-storey and single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension at 6 Churchbank Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Tariq Mahmood, single-storey front extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation at 47 Ripon Road, Dewsbury.

Enzo Luckow, changing facilities and associated works at Bywell Junior School, Bendigo Road, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Ahmed, single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions at 52 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Akhtar Patel, proposed single and two-storey rear extensions and dormer at 123 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

T Mahmood, single-storey front and two-storey side and rear extensions at 83 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

P Audsley, stables at Bell Cabin, Long Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

Hyder Living, - demolition of existing dwelling and four dwellings at 1 Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

J Smith, works to tree in conservation area at 2A Garner Lane, Kirkburton.

Younger Homes (Northern) Ltd, discharge condition (drainage) on previous permission 2012/91503 for extension to time limit to previous permission 2005/91330 for outline application for continuing care retirement community of approx 300 units, residential care home and central community facilities at Former Storthes Hall Hospital, Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton.

J Brennan, single-storey rear extension and garage and formation of access at 17 Riley Lane, Kirkburton.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Ballard, demolition of existing conservatory and a part single-storey and part two-storey rear extension at 2 Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Armitage, extension to existing works on land at Lowlands Road, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Broomhead, single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation at 10 Lady Heton Avenue, Mirfield.

Mr Chappelow, c/o agent demolition of existing building and new building for educational classroom, cafe and toilets, upgraded access road, car parking, cycle parking, picnic and play areas on Land off, Sands Lane, Mirfield.

James Broes, works to trees at Sowerby Brothers Cycles at 7 Princess Street, Mirfield.

A Smithson, demolition of detached garage and two storey side extension at 11 Wilson Road, Mirfield.

Kirklees Council installation of 2.4m boundary fencing at Hopton Primary School, Woodend Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield

APPROVED

J Ashford, proposal for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9m at 9 Brown Street, Mirfield.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

N Hutchinson, works to trees tree preservation order 17/93 at 31 Thick Hollins, Meltham.

Priestley Homes Ltd, c/o agent prior approval for change of use from office to 11 apartments at Green Lane Mill, Green Lane, Holmfirth.

J Milner, three dwellings at Three Valleys, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Redrow Homes Yorkshire discharge conditions, 1-11 on previous permission 2017/93609 for four dwellings and change of use of land as domestic garden area and areas of public open space on Land off, Stoney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Redrow Homes Yorkshire discharge of conditions on previous application 2017/93053 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2014/93248 for residential development (48 dwellings) on Land off, Stoney Bank Lane, Holmfirth.

Addinall and Bradshaw, single-storey side extension at Croft House, 23 Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Katharine and Robert Priest, first-floor rear extension, alterations to roof and rendering (within a Conservation Area) at North Dean, Upper Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Moorhouse O’Reilly, extensions and alterations at 65, Bradshaw Road, Honley.

N Blake, variation of conditions regarding parking space, access and visibility on previous permission 2003/90871 for conversion of existing detached garage to form detached dwelling and a detached garage at 69a, Woodhead Road, Honley.

Conroy Homes Ltd, variation of condition on previous permission 2017/92220 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2015/91640 for residential development (16 dwellings) at Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

David Sykes, c/o Agent replacement dwelling at New Dunsley Cottage, Brow Lane, Holmfirth.

Neil Moorhouse, variation of conditions on previous permission no. 2017/92531 detached dwelling at 24, Matthew Lane, Meltham.

APPROVED

K Bamforth, prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development at Upper Hagg Farm, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Drum Developments (North West) Ltd, discharge conditions regarding materials, waste collection, landscaping on previous permission 2014/92280 for detached dwelling next to 77, Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Miller Homes, discharge conditions on previous permission 2017/91361 for 39 dwelling and associated landscaping at Land at, Cross Lane, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Jason Works, tree preservation order at Land at Westcroft, Honley, Holmfirth.

D & LS Developments, works to tree preservation order 19/17 at Woodlands Mill, Luke Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D & R Brooke, extensions and alterations at Dorland House, 108 Long Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

D Coffey, stable block and integral hay/storage at The Old Dairy, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

Aflex Hose Ltd, industrial unit (use classes B2 and B8), office, research and development building and associated internal roads, car park, service yard and landscaping at Land next to Bradley Business Park, Dyson Wood Way, Bradley.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

M Poddington, first-floor extension and dormer window to rear and porch to front at 18 Beaumont Street, Emley.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

B Dhaliwal, single-storey extension at 4, Busker Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

J Tillotson, works to tree under tree preservation order 24/92 at Orchard Barn, Mount Road, Marsden.

J Morgan, change of use of house to cafe/restaurant within a conservation area,11 Station Road, Marsden.

KIRKHEATON

SUBMITTED

M J Electrical discharge conditions including parking, access), boundary treatment and recharging points on previous permission 2017/93102 for two detached dwellings and detached garages at Land at Stoney Ford Lane, Huddersfield, Kirkheaton.

Ray Parker & Co Ltd, advertisement consent for installation of two illuminated signs at Blacksmiths Arms, 106 Heaton Moor Road, Kirkheaton.

G Ahmed, certificate of lawfulness for proposed outbuilding at Hyacinth Farm, 20 Wellhouse Lane, Kirkheaton.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

Richard Greaves, single-storey summerhouse at 23, Beechfield Avenue, Skelmanthorpe.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Harrison, single-storey extension at 10, Park Lane, Upper Cumberworth.

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

A Dearnley works to trees in conservation area at Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite.

Jason Mellor, single-storey extension and dormer windows to rear, internal and external alterations at 106, Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Pearson, balcony at 4 Wellfield Close, Linthwaite.

DEIGHTON

SUBMITTED

Paul Parsons, two-storey and single-storey rear extensions at 198, Deighton Road, Deighton.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

Teresa Oldroyd, one detached dwelling (within a conservation area) at 38 Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

PRIMROSE HILL

SUBMITTED

Mohammed Usman, alterations to convert dwelling to two flats at 2 Orchard Terrace, Primrose Hill.

FARTOWN

SUBMITTED

Mohammed Aman, porch to front at 110 Dewhurst Road, Fartown.

Mohammed Shahid, formation of shop front and security shutter to proposed shop at 71, Calton Street, Fartown.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

Mr Kynaston, installation of 6 floodlights at West Holme Farm, 170 , Denby Lane, Upper Denby.

Mr and Mrs Carr, single-storey extension at 4, Putting Mill Walk, Denby Dale.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Hoggard, first-floor balcony to rear at 3 Putting Mill Walk, Denby Dale.

R Bamforth Change of use of part of agricultural barn to dog boarding at Manor House Farm, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale.

Mr and Mrs Nixon planning permission for demolition of 1m of boundary wall within a conservation area at 120 Denby Lane, Upper Denby.

GRANGE MOOR

SUBMITTED

Adnaan Marban, 3m electric fence at Jubilee Park, Pc Specialist Ltd Unit 9, Jubilee Way, Grange Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Oakwood Kitchen Design Consultants Ltd, two-storey extension to existing offices at Oakwood Kitchen Design Consultants, Oakwood House, Jubilee Way, Grange Moor.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

The University of Huddersfield, discharge conditions regarding drainage on previous permission 2017/92235 for new education building with the associated landscaping at University of Huddersfield, Queens Street South, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Akroyd, single-storey side and rear extension and dormer to rear at 24, Grasmere Road, Gledholt.

A Pearson dwelling at 60, Gledholt Bank, Gledholt, Huddersfield.

DEIGHTON

Arqiva Limited, prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works at Bradford Road, Brackenhall.

LOWERHOUSES

APPROVED

Magda Dyson, listed building consent for replacement windows at 69 Dog Kennel Bank, Lowerhouses.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, change of use from community centre to dwelling at community centre, 5-7 Fannymoor Lane, Lowerhouses.

GOLCAR

Mr Johnson, change of use of land to domestic garden (within a Conservation Area) at 1A, Carr Top Lane, Golcar.

DEFERRED

Jones Homes (Yorkshire), 19 dwellings, formation of associated access and a protective post and mesh cricket fencing (minimum 12m in height) on land south of, Swallow Lane, Golcar.

DALTON

WITHDRAWN

John Oates Homes, detached dwelling at 33, Greenhead Lane, Dalton.

EMLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs N Sutton, single-storey rear extension at 20 Grange Drive, Emley.

SHEPLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Robertson Baxter Ltd, change of use from beauty clinic to professional services/office at Internal Beauty Clinic, 1 Abbey Road, Shepley.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

Donaldson and Partners, veterinary hospital on Land at, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N Buckley, two-storey rear extension at 33, Broadgate Crescent, Almondbury.

E I Group shelter to rear (listed building within a conservation area) at The Woolpack, 19, Westgate, Almondbury.

N Durman extensions and alterations to dwelling and detached garage at 1 Lumb Lane, Almondbury.

NEWSOME

SUBMITTED

Panorama Living, listed building consent to remove fire-damaged debris from interior of mill building and weaving shed.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Ret, detached garage at 40 Blagden Lane, Newsome.

EDGERTON

APPROVED

C Ackroyd, listed building consent for change of use of dwelling to four flats (within a Conservation Area) at 83, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Bamforth, single-storey side extension at Jea Bar, High Street, Scapegoat Hill.

BEAUMONT PARK

APPROVED

D Robins, certificate of lawfulness for single-storey extension to rear and porch to side, demolition of existing conservatory at 67, Delves Wood Road, Beaumont Park.

MARSH

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Majeed, single-storey rear extension at 36, Clifton Road, Marsh.

LOCKWOOD

APPROVED

U Ashrat, single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.3m beyond the rear wall of the original house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m at 11 Thornfield Avenue, Lockwood.

MILNSBRIDGE

APPROVED

QTS Group, works to trees in conservation area at Scar Lane to, Lowergate, Milnsbridge.

BIRDS EDGE

WITHDRAWN

Peaker Tree Services, works to tree preservation order at Fairleigh Farm, Penistone Road, Birds Edge.

FIXBY

REFUSED

S Iqbal, c/o Agent, detached dwelling at 14, The Fairway, Fixby.

Mr Mohammed Anwar change of use of land to domestic garden with formation of driveway adjacent to, 46 The Fairway, Fixby.