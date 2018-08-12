Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A patient climbed onto a hospital roof after staff refused to let him use a shop-bought spray for his nasal infection.

The bizarre episode at Dewsbury and District Hospital lasted for three-and-a-half hours and only ended when police negotiators managed to coax drunk Christopher Brooke down.

During his stint on the roof the 28-year-old wrecked a chimney and hurled racist abuse at a member of staff.

His solicitor explained that he had downed a bottle of vodka to dull his pain after staff confiscated a nasal spray from him.

Brooke appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to offences of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour, criminal damage and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty.

At the time of the incident on July 20 Brooke, who suffers from mental health issues, was a voluntary patient at the hospital’s Priestley Unit.

Prosecutor Mrs Jones said: “At 6.30pm staff contacted police because Mr Brooke had gone onto the roof.

“It was quite high up – 30 to 40ft – so they were concerned and he refused to come down.”

A member of staff who was treating Brooke said that he watched him on the roof but didn’t say anything which appeared to upset Brooke.

He shouted abuse towards him calling him a “f****g black c**t” and using other racist language which caused him some upset, Mrs Jones said.

She told magistrates: “Police arrived but he remained on the roof and began arguing with them.

“He laid down on the roof with his legs outstretched and kicked out at the chimney, causing some damage.

“Mr Brooke was clearly under the influence and police called for a negotiator.

“Three-and-a-half hours after police were called he came down from the roof and was arrested.”

During the arrest Brooke struggled and kicked out at a female officer, catching her arm and causing her to suffer immediate pain and reddening.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that his client suffered from personality disorder and placed himself at the hospital.

He told magistrates: “While there he developed a nasal infection and was keen for the staff to prescribe him some medication.

“The response to this from staff was ‘we’ll sort it’ and there was no effort being made to assist him.

“The infection was getting worse and he went out to the local chemist to buy himself a nasal spray.

“When he returned to the unit this was taken off him. The defendant was struggling and in frustration he went back to the shop and purchased a bottle of vodka.

“He consumed the alcohol and the next recollection he has is he’s out on the roof and can not recall how he’s got there.

“What he can recall is he was trying to kill the pain.”

Mr Arif added that Brooke, of Hare Park Drive in Liversedge, was not racist and felt disgusted at the language he used towards the member of staff.

He said he didn’t intentionally cause damage to the roof and simply lashed out, causing the chimney pot to be moved out of place.

Magistrates ordered a full Probation report prior to his sentencing on August 28.