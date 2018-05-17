Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They say silence is golden.

And for some residents of the aptly-named Chickenley the peace and quiet of early mornings has returned after a rogue rooster was “arrested” by Kirklees Council noise officers.

And for those who saw it, the drama of the arrest may linger long in the memory.

After months of cacophonous crack-of-dawn crowing from the cockerel, which had been surviving alone in an abandoned property, wandering freely into various backyards and regularly waking the neighbourhood at 4.30am, locals cried “fowl” and informed the RSPCA.

But although the charity found it a new home, officers had not been successful in locating and catching the bird.

Step forward Dion Gervin and Lola Stewart with the council’s Pollution and Noise Control Team who swooped on the scene armed with a net and a box.

Thus the wild cockerel chase began.

An eyewitness takes up the ‘tail’...

'Very quietly, Dion crept through the long grass and approached it with a net'

“Dion and Lola arrived on the scene and the cockerel was found in the rear garden of the abandoned property. The back garden was full of abandoned rubbish so they couldn’t safely enter it to catch the cockerel there.

“With more hope than optimism they went back to the van to fetch the net and box. As they came back Lola spotted the cockerel’s tail above a bush in the front garden (where they’d planted seed the day before) and signalled this to Dion.

“Very quietly, Dion crept through the long grass and approached it with a net. At the last minute the cockerel heard him but, luckily, instead of retreating to the rear garden it flew over the front wall and onto the green.

'Suddenly, it started sprinting! Dion was hot on its tail'

“Dion and Lola raced after it and flanked it on the green. Lola stopped running and walked around it to try and drive it back to Dion.

“Suddenly, it started sprinting! However, Dion was hot on its tail, net flailing up and down, and chased it right up a back alleyway.

“Dion’s training in Gaelic Football was abundantly apparent and the last thing Lola saw and heard was the cockerel careering off accompanied by loud squawks with fleet-footed Dion in hot pursuit ... like Usain Bolt with a big net.

“Once she finally caught up with him, she saw that Dion had caught it in his net. It’s now ready to be re-homed by the RSPCA at a rescue farm, The Chuckery.”

Dubbed Little Dion, the recalcitrant cockerel will now be able to crow to his heart’s content.

And the good folk of Chickenley can once again sleep in peace.