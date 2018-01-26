Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stalwart of the Royal British Legion and a former Kirklees councillor, Bob Mortimer, has died aged 81.

Mr Mortimer, who lived at Netherton, was a prominent official of the organisation for many years, having served as president of the Golcar branch and chairman of the South and West Yorkshire area.

He represented the legion at many events, including conferences, meetings and parades in memory of fallen servicemen and women.

In his younger days, he played cricket for clubs including Old Almondburians and Golcar as well as football. Later, he was a football referee with the Huddersfield District League and an umpire with the Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League.

Mr Mortimer, who was brought up in Golcar and attended Kayes College at Highfields, also served as a Liberal Democrat councillor on Kirklees Council for many years.

He was a governor of Netherton Infant School and served on the board of registered charity Netherton Cottage Homes.

Among other interests over the years he was involved with organisations including Citizens’ Advice and the Ministry of Defence Veterans Advice and Pensions Committee,

He leaves a widow, Marjorie, a daughter Fiona, a son Ross and grandchildren Jacob and Joseph.

A funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Friday, February 23 at Huddersfield Crematorium.

A full obituary will appear in next Tuesday’s Examiner.