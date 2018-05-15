Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may spot a Royal visitor in Huddersfield today.

Sarah the Duchess of York will visit both Ruddi’s Retreat and the University of Huddersfield .

Ruddi’s Retreat, a children’s charity which operates a tea room, will welcome her to Linthwaite.

It was founded by Ruddi’s mum Ali and the charity provides free seaside holidays for families affected by serious illness.

It will give young Ruddi the chance to get into the Royal spirit – for he’s been invited to join hundreds of special guests at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Ruddi has been given the day off Linthwaite Ardron Junior and Infant School and is looking forward to chatting to the Duchess later.

The Duchess will then judge fashion designs inspired by herbal imagery and wild flowers at the University of Huddersfield.

When the Duchess of York arrives at the University she will appraise and comment on the work of first-year students, selected from those who were given the brief as part of a module in their Textile Practice course.

For the past three years, textile students at the University of Huddersfield have been set a design task by regular visitor the Duchess of York. Her former husband Prince Andrew is the university’s Chancellor.