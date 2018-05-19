The video will start in 8 Cancel

A stunningly sunny royal wedding day has kicked off a week of summer weather for Huddersfield.

It was 21°C and clear skies all day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in an original ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Around 100,000 well-wishers lined the streets of Windsor to greet the newlyweds and back in Huddersfield people made the most of the sunshine to celebrate outside.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens is confident the good weather is here to last.

He said: “We’ve had some nice late May warmth to enjoy and it is going to continue in to Monday as well. It’s been around 21°C today and that could even warm up a degree for tomorrow.

“Towards the end of the week it is going to cool down to around 18°C but it will stay mostly dry, possibly with the occasional light shower.

“No heatwaves, just nice gentle warmth.”

Paul had a warning though for those with paler skin: “It may even feel warmer than the thermometer would suggest and that’s because the sun is getting very strong now with high UV.

“It warms up the body very quickly but could burn you if you have fair skin.”