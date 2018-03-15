Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known-schools is set to join a successful academy.

Royds Hall Community School - which was rated inadequate in November last year - will be joining the Huddersfield-based SHARE Multi-Academy Trust later this year according to the Regional Schools Commissioner.

The Trust is led by Shelley College, which is rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, and it also includes three primary schools in the Kirklees area.

The outcome of Royds Hall’s Ofsted inspection in 2017 means that, under government guidelines, it will become an academy school.

Academy schools are funded directly by central government, rather than through the local authority, and are run by an academy trust.

Royds Hall has expanded in recent years and now has around 1,200 pupils.

In 2015, Beech Early Years Infant and Junior School closed and merged with it. It also opened a new primary school called Luck Lane Primary in September 2016.

John McNally, Principal of Shelley College, said: “We have already worked successfully with Royds Hall as partners in our Teaching School Alliance.

“We are delighted to welcome them to the SHARE Multi-Academy Trust and we look forward to working with them even more closely.

“A larger trust brings many benefits. For example, we should be able to secure better value for money with larger contracts and there will be more opportunities for staff training and development.

“Our experience of leading a Trust over the last three years shows that, in addition to supporting other schools, the quality of education for all our pupils remains at the forefront of our planning.

“This development will enhance our provision further. Our aim as a Trust is to achieve the highest possible standards of care and education across all of our schools.”

Melanie Williams, executive head of Royds Hall, said: “The SHARE Trust is already helping hundreds of children and young people to achieve their potential.

“This is an important step forward for our school and will mean we benefit from a wide range of expertise, support and experience.

“We will continue to be Royds Hall Community School and we will continue to play a central role in our local community, which we truly value.

“We have made a number of improvements since our Ofsted inspection.

“Joining the Trust will give us further support, both in the short term and in securing sustainable longer-term progress.”

Royds Hall Community School is an ‘all-through’ school in Paddock, Huddersfield, which caters for children from nursery and Reception up to the age of 16.

It is expected that Royds Hall will formally join the Trust in the autumn, once legal processes have been completed.

The three primary schools which are already partners in the Trust are Heaton Avenue Primary School, Cleckheaton; Millbridge J,I&N School, Liversedge; and Cowlersley Primary School, Cowlersley.