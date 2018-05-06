Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re an animal lover with a head for heights this could be just the job for you.

The RSPCA is recruiting for an inspector to work in the Leeds/Bradford area – one of 24 vacancies for inspectors across England.

The charity’s inspectors work on the frontline of animal welfare rescuing all kinds of animals - from hedgehogs to huntsman spiders.

Some recent real life rescues RSPCA inspectors have attended include a corn snake stuck in a vacuum cleaner, a cat which had been posted 260 miles from Cornwall to West Sussex and a seagull which had fallen into a vat of curry!

The training for inspectors is as unique as the job – you can expect to abseil down a mountain, swim 50m fully clothed and carry out water rescue training to become part of the team.

Inspectors could be called out to all sorts of locations, so applicants must have no fear of heights or cramped spaces and no allergies to animals.

Inspectors investigate animal welfare complaints and prepare cases for court – often dealing with animals that have suffered appalling neglect and cruelty while also dealing with aggressive attitudes from the people responsible for their sorry condition.

Dermot Murphy, assistant director of the RSPCA Inspectorate, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for someone who has always wanted to work with animals - this could be a young person looking for their first job or someone older looking for a career change.

“If you are stuck in a rut in an office job this could be the key to getting to work outside with animals and as part of a charity which makes a real difference to the welfare of animals.

“We want to attract people to these positions from all walks of life and backgrounds, there is no typical RSPCA inspector and it takes a diverse range of people to make the inspectorate a success.

“In the past, new recruits could be posted anywhere in the country but we realise local knowledge is a real asset so we really want to attract people who live on the patch and understand the community where they will be working.”

The successful candidate will spend a year training, taking part in physical tests including a 50m swim fully clothed, written tests, psychometric testing, practical animal handling as well as training in handling difficult situations. It costs £50,000 to train and equip each new inspector.

The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk