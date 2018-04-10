The video will start in 8 Cancel

The RSPCA has released a video of a man who “tortured” a rabbit and a guinea pig in his back garden .

Stephen Emsley, 48, of Riddings Road, Deighton , appeared in court last week when he was given a suspended jail sentence.

Now the RSPCA, which brought the prosecution, has released footage taken from inside a house by a neighbour.

On the video Emsley is seen repeatedly slapping a rabbit then plucking fur from a guinea pig.

The squeals of the helpless pets can clearly be heard on the footage.

Emsley admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was convicted of a further five after a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

The court heard that Emsley bit and battered two adult rabbits and bashed them together before dumping their lifeless bodies in a bin.

RSPCA inspector Catherine Byrnes described what happened as “torture” and said: “The sound of the slaps and the squeals of the guinea pig can be heard on the video shot from inside a neighbouring property.

“The incidents happened over two days in July last year. He was torturing these animals, there’s no other way to describe it.

“It was what happened to two adult rabbits found dead in a bin at his property when we attended that was most upsetting to deal with.

“One of my colleagues described the rabbits as looking as though they had burst, such was the trauma inflicted to them.

“Though Emsley denies knowing what happened to them, the horrific actions against the two rabbits described by a witness, consistent with the injuries sustained by them and accepted by the court, includes Emsley biting them, smashing them together, banging their heads together and smashing them into the ground.”

Emsley was sentenced to a 20-week suspended jail term and banned from keeping animals indefinitely.

He was made subject to a night-time curfew for 16 weeks and was ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.