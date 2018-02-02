Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who abandoned her pet dog for days at a time was “well intentioned but incompetent” in her care of him, a court heard.

The Staffordshire bull terrier, named Gizmo, led a “miserable existence” and was left home alone for up to 72 hours.

He was seized by RSPCA inspectors after they attended at owner Deborah Rae’s Marsden home 35 times, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Rae’s solicitor said that she struggled to look after the dog due to the needs of her young children.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges under the Animal Welfare Act related to ensuring that the needs of Gizmo, namely a suitable diet and living environment, were met.

Andrew Davidson, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said that inspectors attended at Rae’s home in Woods Mount 35 times after members of the public expressed concerns about Gizmo.

He was left alone and locked in the kitchen for long periods of time, varying from 21 hours to 72 hours over the weekend of September 18.

At that stage the RSPCA seized the pet, who was examined by a vet.

While Gizmo did not physically suffer, his welfare and needs were not met.

Mr Davidson said: “Dogs prefer to have company of other animals or people.

“They prefer to be kept in a clean area and with a toilet separate to their living area and that wasn’t afforded to Gizmo.

“If a dog is left unattended and something goes wrong in terms of health issues there’s nobody there to assist.

“If there were choking hazards, such as food debris around the kitchen, there could have been very serious consequences.

“For significant periods of time he (Gizmo) would have led a fairly miserable existence.”

Magistrates were told that Rae was spending a lot of time at her ex-partner’s home with three of her children who reside there but this had a “negative impact” on her pet.

They heard that while Gizmo has not yet been signed over to the RSPCA, Rae would not oppose the court making a deprivation order concerning him.

Rachael Sharpe, mitigating, explained that her client has three young children living at her ex-partner’s address and she had been spending the majority of her time there with them.

She said that Rae had gone back home when she could but on one occasion left Gizmo alone due to car trouble.

Another time she was away due to a leak at her house and when Gizmo was left between September 15 and 18 she believed that her ex-partner had been there to look after him, magistrates were told.

Mrs Sharpe added: “She’s had Gizmo from being a puppy but circumstances being the way they have been she’s just not been able to do what she should have been doing to look after him.

“It’s well intentioned but incompetent care.”

Magistrates adjourned the case as Rae needs a full probation report prior to being sentenced.