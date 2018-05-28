Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Linthwaite charity providing holidays for children with cancer has been inundated with booking requests following its young ambassador’s showstopping performance at the Royal Wedding.

Ruddi Waterworth-Jones was invited to attend the big day along with mum Ali - who founded Ruddi’s Retreat in 2011.

Nine-year-old Ruddi was interviewed live on TV by the BBC’s Huw Stephens and confidently chatted away about the charity and how much he was enjoying the wedding of the year.

Ruddi’s Retreat currently owns two static caravans at Primrose Valley seaside resort in Filey where children with life-limiting illnesses and their families can stay.

But after Ruddi’s TV performance the charity is struggling to accommodate a surge in interest from families desperate to get away for a break.

Vicki Green, Business Development Manager at the charity, explained: “After their interview the phone calls, emails and messages have been constant with people needing our help and the demand is so high that we just can’t keep up.”

To address the increased demand Ruddi’s Retreat have started fundraising for a third caravan.

Vicki added: “Whilst our two caravans are amazing, they are just not enough and we need another desperately.

“We don’t want to keep having to turn families away because we just haven’t got the room for them.”

Each caravan costs £25,000 and a further £5,000 is needed to pay regular site costs and equip the new caravan with full disability access, including a hoist.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up with the target of raising £30,000.

In addition to Ruddi’s Retreat the charity also runs Gwennie’s Getaways, which caters for people suffering from dementia and their families.

Started in 2016, Gwennie’s Getaways operates at Primrose Valley and will also use the third caravan.

Anyone wishing to donate sould visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ruddis-retreat-mission-caravan-number-3/