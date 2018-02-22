The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It certainly makes a change from 'baby on board' or 'my other car is a Ferrari'.

This rude window sticker appears to be a challenge to boy racers and impatient male drivers.

The Freudian jokes about boys and their toys lives on in the simple - some might say crude - message: "Go on small d**k. Pass me."

Imagine the mental dilemma faced by a macho motorist who's caught behind her.

(Image: Twitter @dandonny07)

The sticker, which you can't really miss as it occupies almost all of the rear window of this Vauxhall Corsa, was spotted by @dandonny07.

Dan posted a picture of it to Twitter after seeing it on the M62 near Huddersfield.

He jokes: "Well, this woman clearly (knew) me on the M62 this morning.

"This was on the M62 heading towards Huddersfield from Doncaster. I gave the lady a smile as I reluctantly passed her...

"I think it's hilarious."

Do you know the driver of this car? Contact editorial@examiner.co.uk