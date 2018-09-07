The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rude messages were daubed on a road surface by someone apparently angered by a parked van.

Neighbours on Parkwood Road in Golcar noticed on Friday that the word 'WEAPON'* had been sprayed in yellow paint in block capitals.

The words 'bell end' had also been written.

Neighbours believe the messages were intended for a van driver who had parked near the junction with Leymoor Road.

One neighbour said: "Someone is upset, aren't they? If there's a problem they should speak to somebody about it.

"They should knock on their neighbours' doors and find out what is going on."

She said the arrow sign next to the word 'weapon' had probably been pointing at a white van which had since been driven away.

A man who lives nearby said: "I believe the arrow was pointing at a white van which was causing an obstruction to the junction."

A woman who lives at the house at which the arrow is pointing is understood to be upset at the mess created - and because the arrow is now pointing at her home.