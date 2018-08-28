Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Kirklees bid to bring rugby league home and attract games in both the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup has reached the next stage.

If successful, there could be several games across the district during the 2021 tournament.

The bid aims to bring matches from the men’s game to the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield, as well as a pool of women’s games – in Dewsbury and Batley.

The bid has successfully progressed to candidate stage, which means the bid will be assessed and site visits could be made to the potential host grounds.

Cabinet member for Health Clr Musarrat Khan said that the key to the Kirklees bid is a combination of heritage, experience and the involvement of communities.

She added: “When we looked at the tournament potential, we felt we could put an extremely strong and attractive offer together. This is the birthplace of rugby league, and we have vast experience of putting on big games, including major internationals.

“But our clubs are also at the heart of their communities, and by involving all three of the Giants, the Rams and the Bulldogs, we will be able to focus heavily on attracting new fans to the game, as well as promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

“And if people are tempted to take up the game, we have the amateur club infrastructure to help them.”

Rugby league was founded in the George Hotel in August 1895 when Lancashire and Yorkshire clubs held a meeting and voted to split from the Rugby Football Union.