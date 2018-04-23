Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rugby team has helped to revamp and light up a war memorial in the centre of a Huddersfield village.

Burton Environment Group is keen to improve Kirkburton Memorial Garden near All Hallows Church to mark 100 years since the end of World War One but needed some muscle to sort out the heavy stones that needed carrying to the site.

So they turned to junior rugby league club Kirkburton Cougars for help.

Robert Walters from Burton Environment Group said: “The key element of the project is to re-imagine the neglected planted area beneath the memorial. One hundred slabs of stone which have fallen from the rockface of Kirkburton’s closed quarry - one for each year since the end of World War One - will be used to convert the planting area into a rock feature leading up to the memorial. There are 89 men from both world wars honoured on the memorial and the stones are from Kirkburton and Highburton where most of those men grew up.”

The Cougars manhandled the slabs from the disused quarry to the memorial gardens.

Joint project leader Anna Boden said: “How the work develops will very much depend on the shapes and sizes of the stones we gather. The Cougars are just the ages of most of the men who went to war.

"So far we have raised almost £3,000 by asking local people to sponsor the stones. This means that we are very close to our target for the match-funding we need to draw down a generous grant of £9,000.

“As well as the 100 stones concept we are also re-purposing the area at the back of the garden which originally exhibited a World War One howitzer. All that remains is the concrete base on which the howitzer once stood.

“We plan to install picnic benches so that this can become an informal study area as well as a place for local people and an increasing number of walkers from elsewhere to relax and reflect. For the first time in its almost 100 years history we will also be able to illuminate the memorial on those dark November evenings.’

Burton Environment Group, founded in 2004, helps to look after a number of local sites owned by Kirklees Council.