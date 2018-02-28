The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People will face yet more snow woe as they battle home from work today.

And it’s just been confirmed the temperature dropped to a very chilly -10˚C last night (Tuesday).

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens warns we can expect more snow this evening, saying: “Further moderate to heavy snow showers this afternoon with local blizzard conditions as showers feed in from the North Sea for the rest of the day and overnight tonight.

“Drifting will reduce visibility at times and some roads over high ground will become blocked.

“It’s bitterly cold with a strong easterly continuing to develop with high today, just -4˚C but feeling more like -10˚C at times.

“Last night fell to -8.6˚C with parts of Huddersfield down to -10˚C.

“Later this afternoon and through this evening a further spell of prolonged and heavy snow showers possible, continuing tonight and into tomorrow morning with significant accumulations and drifting a possibility.

“Through tomorrow a gradual improvement will take place with snow showers becoming less heavy and more scattered.”

And Paul is predicting a further spell of snow or snow showers possible later on Friday.

Forecasters say a Yellow Warning remains in place for Yorkshire until Saturday.

It could mean an extra 5-10cm of snow on top of what has already hit us.

For Thursday snowfall is forecast for the early hours and from 7am a strong easterly wind will give a significant wind chill.

While there will be some sunny spells with scattered snow showers at first it will become mostly dry later with a maximum temperature -1°C.

Friday to Saturday is expected to remain cold with widespread frosts.

Easterly winds will continue to bring scattered snow showers, with more persistent snow possible at times.