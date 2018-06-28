Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soldiers and an RAF helicopter have joined fireman battling the Saddleworth Moor fire which now covers seven square miles.

At around 5.30am the first members of the Armed Forces arrived on the scene to consult with firefighters as the blaze enters its fifth day.

They are expected to be joined by around 100 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland and an RAF Chinook helicopter later this morning.

Tony Hunter, of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, explained that the Chinook - which will fly out of RAF Odiham in Hampshire - will be used to transport high-volume pump equipment by air to remote areas

"It’s extremely deceiving at the moment"

He said: “The moorland is very difficult to access, our 4x4s can do a role but getting heavier equipment is essential for the helicopter.

“It’s extremely deceiving at the moment, it looks like it’s smouldering away, which it is doing, but with a pick up of the wind we could see pockets being established - we need to keep on top of it.

“We have got square miles of unburnt fuel up there and if there’s a change in wind direction or an increase in temperature we could see that go up.”

Around 55 firefighters continued to battle the moorland fire on Wednesday night and were joined by two more appliances and crews at dawn on Thursday.

Fire chiefs have this morning warned that firefighters may remain on Saddleworth Moor for weeks to come.