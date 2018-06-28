Firefighters battling the Saddleworth Moor fire for a fifth day were joined by reinforcements form the Armed Forces this morning .

The first soldiers were spotted on the scene at just after 5am and more are expected to arrive in the coming hours.

In total around 100 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland will join the fight.

An RAF Chinook helicopter, from RAF Odiham in Hampshire, has been placed on stand-by in case it is needed to transport high-volume pump equipment to remote and hard-to-reach areas of the fire.

Tony Hunter, of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said although the fire was now only 'smouldering away', it covered seven square miles and had the potential to reignite miles of 'unburnt fuel' should the wind change direction.

He warned: "We need to keep on top of it."

Stay with us to follow updates on this ongoing news story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .