The fire service has assured the public that the moorland fire currently ravaging the Greater Manchester countryside is 'unlikely' to spread to West Yorkshire.

Saddleworth Moor fire has been burning for the last five days close to Dove Stone Reservoir.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service warned it has grown to seven square km and they are fighting the blaze at six different locations.

They are being supported by 100 soldiers from the Armed Forces and a RAF Chinook helicopter is on standby to transport high-volume pump equipment to remote locations should it be necessary.

But West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service do not reckon the blaze will spread across the county border.

A spokesperson said: “Based on the prevailing conditions it would be unlikely that the fire would spread to affect any of West Yorkshire, however, the moorland in Greater Manchester and the moorland in West Yorkshire have been subject to the same very dry conditions for several weeks and therefore, the risk of a fire starting this side of the Pennines is a very real one.

"People out on the moorland need to be very careful in terms of not increasing the fire risk.”

Since this advice was issued a grass fire has broken out close to Banks Avenue in Golcar. You can follow the latest updates on this ongoing story here.