Confusion reigns over a cost-saving project that aims to encourage children to cycle to school.

Kirklees Council is looking to introduce its new Home to School Transport Policy from September 2019 as part of a plan to cut the cost of providing free bus passes.

But it has already come under fire for the scheme potentially putting children at risk on busy roads during morning and afternoon peak periods.

Now parents and local councillors are demanding clarity over how the distance from their homes to local schools is measured - and what routes children will take.

Earlier this year the council agreed to only provide statutory support in future. This means giving travel assistance if a child’s nearest appropriate school with available spaces is more than three miles away AND it is the school parents have selected for their child to attend.

The authority is looking at providing a bicycle, helmet and training in lieu of a boarding card or bus/train pass, which costs around £380 a year. As it battles continued austerity cuts the council believes the scheme could save £175,000.

Kirklees Council expects pupils to use “the shortest available walking route”

A flurry of emails between parents, councillors and the local authority has underlined growing concern and confusion with the council asked repeatedly to clarify its policy.

It has now admitted that it does not hold a list of safe routes to and from schools in the borough.

And it has indicated that parents bear the responsibility of accompanying their children to school if the route is not safe.

Kirklees Council expects pupils to use “the shortest available walking route” - which is how it measures distances - to their nearest “geographical school”.

That shortest available walking route can include any public right of way such as bridleways and public footpaths across fields. However, it states that the majority of routes are measured along roads.

When asked to determine what constitutes “geographical school” an officer in the council’s Transport Team responded: “The assessment identifies the nearest geographical school via the shortest available walking route.

'Council urged to reconsider their decision'

“If the distance via the shortest available walking route is over the qualifying distance of two miles/three miles (dependent on age/low income criteria) then the pupil would be eligible for assistance if they attend that school.”

The proposed policy has caused consternation in the Holme Valley. In Meltham, which is served by three high schools, parents have denounced the “unfair” scheme and said it has been mooted purely to make savings.

They have urged the council to reconsider their decision and look again at its impact.

“There are lots of unanswered questions, unclear and conflicting information about what parents can and can’t do,” said one mother of three from Meltham. “I am not the only parent who objects to this proposal. It is ridiculous to be honest.”

Leader of the Independent Group on Kirklees Council, Clr Charles Greaves, urged the controlling Labour group to drop the project “before any real damage is done.”

He said: “The situation is still far from clear and ward councillors along with parents remain confused as to how this will work in practice.

“It undermines our school partnerships, it runs contrary to Kirklees’ school allocations policy, it is based on a legal loophole that is itself under review and risks disrupting children’s education.

“The costs of running the new system and all of the appeals will end up being greater than the cost of providing buses. How foolish is that?”

Karl Battersby, Kirklees Council’s Strategic Director Economy and Infrastructure said: “We don’t have a comprehensive list of safe routes, given the size and diversity of the borough and the many routes available.

“The council supports schools to create and monitor their school travel plans and work towards a national accreditation for safe and sustainable travel.

“We also provide Road Safety Education packages for schools, including our very popular Year 3 practical pedestrian skills training.”