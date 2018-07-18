Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to key junctions linked to the M62 begins on Monday.

It’s aimed at reducing congestion and improving road safety in two areas where there have been 120 accidents in the last five years.

It gets underway on Monday and the work will focus initially on Junction 27 as follows:

The roundabouts and slip roads at junction 27 for Gildersome will be upgraded.

Work will see the westbound exit slip roads from the M62 and M621 widened to three lanes to provide additional capacity on the roundabout.

It will also improve access to Birstall and the surrounding business parks.

It will mean that during the first phase at junction 27 the westbound exit slip roads from the M62 and M621 will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced from 70mph to 50mph.

There will be some road closures overnight between 8pm until 6am - dates have not yet been confirmed.

Highways England say there will be deep excavations which require room for the construction plant and workforce to operate, so a safe clearance zone is then required to install the temporary barrier.

This will mean there will be one lane running 24 hours a day until autumn 2018.

Once these works have been completed, the carriageway will return to two lanes for the remainder of the scheme.

However traffic management will still be in place and the 50mph temporary speed limit will remain until the work is complete.

Then later this summer work will begin at junction 28 of the M62 as follows:

The westbound exit slip road will be extended to four lanes and the eastbound slip road will be widened to three lanes improving access off the motorway to the Tingley area.

At both junctions road markings and road signs will be improved and replaced and the slip roads and roundabouts will be resurfaced.

The full project is expected to finish Spring 2019.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “We have identified problems during peak times – affecting drivers travelling on the M62 motorway near Leeds.

“This scheme will address those concerns and reduce congestion on this vital route.

“We are working hard to minimise disruption but drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.”

Highways England say that over the past five years, junction 27 has experienced one serious and 70 minor road traffic accidents.

Junction 28 has experienced one fatal, five serious and 43 minor road traffic accidents.”

The scheme is being funded by Highways England and will be delivered by Leeds City Council.