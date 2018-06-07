Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been flocking to Sainsbury’s petrol station in Dewsbury – as fuel is 7p a litre cheaper than Sainsbury’s in Huddersfield.

With petrol prices rocketing last month drivers have been searching out the best prices – and have been queuing in Dewsbury.

Sainsbury’s in Wilton Street, which has just installed a new ‘pay at the pumps’ system, is selling unleaded petrol for 117.9p a litre.

At Sainsbury’s at Shorehead in Huddersfield it’s 124.9p.

Most petrol stations around Kirklees are selling unleaded at around 128p a litre but local competition means supermarkets go head-to-head to keep prices down.

Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury have held prices down for a couple of weeks and nearest rival Asda – just half-a-mile away in Mill Street West – have unleaded at 118.9p a litre.

Last month drivers were hit by a record monthly price hike.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “Petrol prices have reportedly increased every single day since April 22 and our data shows that they have increased 1.1p in the past week alone to an eye-watering 128.7p per litre.

“And with the average medium-sized car (57 litres) now costing £73 to fill up, drivers are really feeling the pinch.

“Motorists will need to budget even more to fill up their tanks, especially if they are planning any long-distance road trips this summer.

“To soothe the sting of sky-high petrol and diesel costs it’s more important than ever that drivers shop around to find the most affordable fuel. Any money saved is a driver win!”

So is it worth driving the nine miles from Huddersfield to Dewsbury to save 7p a litre?

Well, if you fill your tank with 57 litres that saving amounts to £3.99 and, of course, if you usually fill up somewhere where the prices are nearer 130p a litre you’ll save even more.

Last year the Examiner reported on a 4p a litre price difference between Morrisons stores in Waterloo and Meltham and a spokesman said: “We check prices everyday and if we find cheaper elsewhere we match them locally.

“This is what causes our prices to differ between different areas.”

On the Dewsbury-Huddersfield price divide a Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “We price our fuel locally and always aim to be competitive.”