Sainsbury's has recalled 11 cat and dog food products after discovering they contain more vitamin D than specified.

This doesn't sound like a bad thing - but the Food Standards Agency (FSA) says high levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over long periods can produce symptoms including lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea or excessive urination (polyuria).

Consuming high levels of vitamin D over weeks or months should not cause concern.

But any pet owners who have purchased the following products are advised to stop feeding them to their pets and return them for a full refund.

The FSA says: " If you have concerns that your pet may be showing symptoms of illness after eating one of the affected products then you should seek immediate veterinary advice."

The products affected are:

By Sainsbury's Adult Complete Nutrition in Jelly 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy 48x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Senior Complete Nutrition in Gravy 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Puppy Complete Nutrition in Gravy 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Gravy 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Jelly 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly 12x100g (meat varieties), from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Fine Flakes in Broth 12x100g, from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly 12x100g (meat/fish varieties), from all best before dates

By Sainsbury's Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly 48x100g, from all best before dates

Sainsbury's says: "We have identified that some batches of our pet food pouch range have higher than specified level of vitamin D that should not be consumed over long periods of time.

"We are asking customers who have bought this product not to use it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store where they will receive a full refund.

"No other products are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."