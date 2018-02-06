Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for 100 new apartments are planned for a riverside setting in Brighouse.

Binks Vertical wants to raze derelict buildings off Birds Royd Lane and build three new blocks of 100 apartments.

It would include a gym, open space and car parking with access off Princess Street.

The applicant says: “Princess Works is a dilapidated former industrial building which has fallen into disrepair. The site is now overgrown and a very obvious eyesore on the banks of the River Calder close to the town centre.

“Bringing a prominent brownfield site back into meaningful use is seen as a major boost to the town.”

The site had been mooted as an Aldi store and had been subject to a long-running planning wrangle.

The latest plans say the Aldi “sale fell through for reasons beyond the landowner’s control.”

They now believe there is no chance of the site being developed for employment uses so are seeking residential use.

It adds: “A destination overlooking the river will provide a focal point which combined with possible leisure facilities will create an active frontage visible from Brighouse Bridge.

“The previous approval was the subject of concerted opposition but this was linked to a retail use and it is believed that a residential scheme may be less controversial.”