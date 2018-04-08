The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main Huddersfield road was shut after a man was knocked unconscious in a road accident.

The pedestrian in his mid 30s was injured when he was struck by a taxi close to a pedestrian crossing in Salendine Nook early today.

The accident happened just before 4am on New Hey Road near to Salendine Nook High School and involved a grey-coloured VW Jetta taxi.

The car is operated by Woods Taxis which is based at the nearby Salendine Nook Shopping Centre.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young said that in the immediate aftermath several drivers blocked the road off to protect the injured man.

New Hey Road was shut from its junction with Crosland Road towards the M62 roundabout while police accident investigators worked at the scene.

Traffic was diverted on to Lindley Moor Road.

A 37-year-old man who lives on New Road said: “I heard anti-lock brakes kicking in and then a thud. I rang the police and a guy in an Audi TT was trying to help the injured man. His head banged on the windscreen and he was out cold for 20 minutes. There was some blood but not that much. I think the taxi driver decelerated at the last minute.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Insp Young said: “The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary. His injuries are not life-threatening.”

Anyone who witnessed the accident or the taxi just before should contact the police on 101, quoting log 284 of April 8.

A spokesman for Woods Taxis declined to comment.