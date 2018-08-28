Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work on Salterhebble Hill is entering the final phase - and residents are being warned resurfacing work will take place overnight with drilling allowed until 11.30pm.

The existing road surface will be replaced in stages along the route which has undergone a 12-month improvement scheme aimed at improving journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and reducing congestion.

But the latest works, which is one of the last major steps as part of the plan, will be carried out between 7pm and 6am, with council bosses saying “any works involving pneumatic breaking equipment will be completed by 11.30pm to minimise any disturbance during the night.”

The works will result in some road closures and diversions and residents living on Huddersfield Road will be advised to park on neighbouring roads or on nearby temporary parking for the first two stages of the resurfacing.

Cllr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “It’s exciting to see the improvements between Salterhebble and Shaw Hill really taking shape. Once complete, Salterhebble Hill will be wider and there will be smarter traffic lights, improved air quality, better facilities and safer journeys for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

“We’ve carried out extensive planning to minimise disruption to local residents, businesses and the travelling public whilst these essential resurfacing works take place.”

The work - which is due to start today - will be done in four phases:

- Tuesday 28 August to Saturday 1 September – Shaw Hill to the Coronation Road pedestrian crossing

- Monday 3 to Saturday 8 September – Coronation Road to Dryclough Lane

- Monday 10 to Thursday 13 September – Dudwell Lane to Dryclough Lane

- Thursday 13 to Tuesday 18 September – Falcon Street to Dudwell Lane

There will be a diversion route in place throughout the works taking motorists Shaw Hill via Skircoat Road and Dudwell Lane.

Cllr Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “I am pleased to see this key West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund scheme, designed to support inclusive growth and jobs by speeding up journeys along this major route, is reaching its final stages.

“I hope people won’t be too inconvenienced by this re-surfacing work, which is vital to bringing the scheme’s significant benefits into effect.”