Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of volunteers who handed out sleeping bags to stranded motorists are appealing for donations to replenish their stock.

Volunteers from Huddersfield Salvation Army were among those deployed to help stricken drivers stuck in the snow on the A62 and M62 last week .

Richard Crankshaw of Meltham was one of six Salvation Army volunteers to take emergency items to the moors.

He said: “We respond to incidents where people have welfare needs and have been displaced. Usually it’s at the request of the fire service but this time mountain rescue, the police and other agencies were involved.

“We took sleeping bags and foil blankets to people. We handed 60 out and people were grateful for them and the warmth the sleeping bags would provide.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We’re looking for donations to replenish the stock so we have them ready if and when we’re next needed.”

They ask for new, compact-style sleeping bags as they have limited storage.

Mr Crankshaw added: “Mountain rescue and the team in the 4x4s had to come and get us. The conditions up on Saddleworth Moor were terrible, so we’re glad we could assist in some way.”

Donations of new sleeping bags can be left at the Carlile Institute on Huddersfield Road, Meltham. Mr Crankshaw will collect them.