A school has apologised for saying it was closed tomorrow – due to the SNOW.

Shelley College posted a notice on its website this evening which said: “Shelley College closed today due to snow 27/02/18.”

Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning and say that snow is due to hit Huddersfield from 3am and could “cut off” rural villages by rush-hour.

But Shelley College apparently jumped the gun triggering a warning on the scrolling ‘latest news’ section of its website, several hours BEFORE the snow is due to blow in.

Bemused students and parents couldn’t believe their eyes, forcing the school to make a hasty apology on Twitter.

The school tweeted: “Apologies for the error on the school website, the post has been removed. We are open as normal tomorrow.”

Apologies for the error on the school website, the post has been removed. We are open as normal tomorrow. — Shelley College (@ShelleyCollege) February 26, 2018

Many students – and teachers – will be hoping for a snow day tomorrow and one teenager replied to the tweet saying: “If only schools could make snow days months in advance.”