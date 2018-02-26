A school has apologised for saying it was closed tomorrow – due to the SNOW.

Shelley College posted a notice on its website this evening which said: “Shelley College closed today due to snow 27/02/18.”

Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning and say that snow is due to hit Huddersfield from 3am and could “cut off” rural villages by rush-hour.

But Shelley College apparently jumped the gun triggering a warning on the scrolling ‘latest news’ section of its website, several hours BEFORE the snow is due to blow in.

A screenshot of the Shelley College website which announced that the school was closed because of snow - even before any snow arrived.

Bemused students and parents couldn’t believe their eyes, forcing the school to make a hasty apology on Twitter.

The school tweeted: “Apologies for the error on the school website, the post has been removed. We are open as normal tomorrow.”

Many students – and teachers – will be hoping for a snow day tomorrow and one teenager replied to the tweet saying: “If only schools could make snow days months in advance.”