A school bus was involved in a crash on a main Huddersfield road.

The First Bus, which was scheduled for King James’ School in Almondbury , when the accident happened in Wakefield Road in Moldgreen.

It had no passengers on board at the time of the incident at around 8.20am.

Police were called and the driver was unhurt.

The impact of the crash which happened in the bus lane caused damage to the bus’ windscreen and debris could be seen in the road.

A First Huddersfield spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a car collided with one of our school bus services this morning while the bus was travelling safely within the bus lane. There were no reported injuries and no passengers on board at the time.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the car involved in the collision was a Volkswagen Sharan.