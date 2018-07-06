Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Checks on the roadworthiness of vehicles used for transporting children to a Huddersfield school uncovered “numerous issues”, according to police.

West Yorkshire Police teamed up with Kirklees Council and other agencies to carry out checks on buses used for school transport at Castle Hill School, a special school on Newsome Road South in Newsome.

Police said that drivers/operators were reported for prosecution after many issues were found.

Officers checked roadworthiness of vehicles and whether the drivers were entitled to drive the buses.

A police spokesman said vehicles were stopped and checked by council licensing officers, VOSA (Vehicle and Operator Services Agency) and HM Revenue & Customs.

The checks were carried out on Tuesday (July 3) on Newsome Road South.

The force spokesman added: “The aim of the operation was to conduct safety checks on vehicles used for school transport at Castle Hill School.

“Police were working in partnership with KMC Taxi licencing, VOSA, HMRC and school transport services to carry out a number of checks to ensure vehicles were roadworthy.

“A total of 20 vehicles were stopped and numerous issues including faulty lights and indicators.

“The operation ran smoothly and no disruption was caused to the school or any other road users.”

