Youngsters at an Upper Denby primary are telling drivers to slow down – through the medium of song.

Children from class two at Denby CofE (VA) First School performed their very own original road safety song for local councillors and West Yorkshire Police officers.

The class, made up of both Year 2 and Year 3 children, were invited to take part in the Please Slow Down initiative by councillors Paula Kemp and Janet Depledge of Denby Dale Parish Council and the police.

After learning about road safety, they were inspired to write their own melody and lyrics for a road safety song, with some help from music teacher Lyn Maitland and class teacher Rosy Ackroyd.

Ms Ackroyd said: “Year 3 children have been learning the recorder, whilst Year 2 children have been practising the chime bars and have included them in their performance.

“We have been busy practising and performed for the police, Clr Paula Kemp and the chair of the parish council, Clr John Cook.”

After impressing their audience, the children were able to look at a police car up close and the speeding equipment officers use to catch offenders.