Fewer than half of children secured a place at an oversubscribed Huddersfield school.

Just 44% of parents who picked Wilberlee Junior and Infant School as their first choice secured a place at the popular Slaithwaite school.

Of those who put the school as their first pick, only eight were successful in gaining one of 18 places, according to figures from the Department for Education.

Including second and third preferences, there were 4.8 applications for each place. Just four second preferences secured a place while zero third preferences were successful.

The school, which has been rated as good by Ofsted inspectors since 2012, is run by headteacher Claire Kenworthy.

During their latest inspection in May 2017 inspectors said the governors have allowed the school to improve by joining a federation with two other small, local schools.

They said: "This has allowed Wilberlee to benefit from a wider team of leaders who provide expertise across the three schools."

They were particularly impressed by the pupil relationship with staff, adding: "Pupils cooperate together in a friendly and supportive way and demonstrate a well developed understanding of tolerance and respect.

"They say that Wilberlee is a special place to be because it feels like being part of one happy family. Pupils have positive relationships with the staff, who know each of them individually. As a result, pupils’ behaviour is very good and they enjoy learning.

Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form , was the hardest Kirklees secondary school to get into.

The school had 1.5 first preferences for each of the 215 places offered; just 65% of those who put the school as their first choice got a place there.

In Calderdale, the most difficult primary school to get into was All Saints' CE JI School, Halifax. Just 62% of those who put it as a first choice got a place.

North Halifax Grammar School was the hardest secondary school in Calderdale to get into; there were 265 first preferences for 179 places.

Across England, Brandlehow Primary School, Wandsworth, London, was the toughest primary school in England to get a place at. Just 28% of those who put it as a first preference secured a place in 2018.

The Royal School, in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, was the hardest secondary school to get into, with just 9% of those who put it as a first preference getting a place.