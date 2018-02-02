The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cash-strapped school plagued by vandalism has been forced to appeal to charity to buy CCTV.

Meltham Moor Primary School has been attacked by vandals, as often as twice a week, since summer 2017.

The school, which is already struggling with a tight budget, has suffered hundreds of pounds of damage to the building and school equipment.

School business manager Nicola Mason said: “Children have been coming onto the school grounds, climbing up onto the school roof and pushing vents back into the school building (causing damage both inside and outside of the building), kicking in gates, breaking into sheds and throwing outside play equipment over the school grounds.”

Ms Mason added: “We think it’s past pupils which is really upsetting.

“They even broke our only disabled toilet.

“For our pupils it’s upsetting to find their stuff has been kicked around the playground.”

Despite the efforts of school staff nobody has been caught.

Unable to afford genuine CCTV, the school installed dummy cameras – but these were also trashed.

Ms Mason said: “Our caretaker, Sue Heywood, had put up dummy CCTV cameras in the hope that it would deter them, but it hasn’t; they are wise to the fact that they are only dummies.

“The vandalism has cost the school in replacing resources, repair work to the building and fixtures and fittings, and additional time for the caretaker to put things right.”

Thankfully the school has been given £1,400 from The Crossroads Project after Ms Heywood appealed to the Meltham charity.

The generous donation is not quite enough to buy and install the CCTV.

But Elliott Crowe, a parent of former pupils of the school and who runs security company Abacus Systems, has offered to install the CCTV.

Ms Mason said: “He’s basically doing it at cost price.

“It’s absolutely amazing. We wouldn’t have been able to do it otherwise.

“There’s a feel good factor about someone in the community coming forward to do this.

“We know the local authority hasn’t got the money so it’s nice when someone makes the difference.”