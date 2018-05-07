The video will start in 8 Cancel

“It’s not an exaggeration to say they have saved our family” – that was the praise one school received during an Ofsted inspection report.

William Henry Smith School in Brighouse received the Outstanding rating after a three-day inspection at the school and residential setting which is for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Despite the challenges the school may face with its pupils, parents have praised it for its education, therapeutic and welfare offer.

Principal Sue Ackroyd said: “This is a significant achievement for the school. Residential Care has now achieved its 13th consecutive outstanding judgement and for the first time ever in the school’s history, we have been judged outstanding across all areas of education and care.

“The fast pace since September has indeed been challenging, yet immensely rewarding. Our students are seeing the rewards of their hard work and from those who work tirelessly to ensure high quality outcomes.

“Our students begin to see that anything is possible, their confidence, self-esteem and belief goes from strength to strength with support from some superbly skilled professionals from across education, care, therapy and our support services team.

“To say I am proud is an understatement.”