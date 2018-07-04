Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolchildren are to be encouraged to get on their bikes and cycle to school to help a council manage the rising cost of free bus passes.

The pilot scheme being considered by Kirklees Council could help save the authority £5,000 a year on providing free school bus and train travel for mainstream pupils.

Senior councillors will meet next week (July 10) to discuss the feasibility of the proposed pilot, which would be rolled out in partnership with the “Honley pyramid” of schools.

The cycling scheme would provide a bicycle, helmet and cycling safety training in lieu of a boarding card or bus/train pass “in circumstances where an individual/family decides that this would be the most appropriate provision for their circumstances.”

If given the green light the project would begin at the start of the September 2019 academic year. Parents would be told that the policy would apply when they made school preferences for admissions for 2019.

Kirklees came under fire last year when it revealed it was looking to axe some free school transport for children who live more than three miles from their school.

It was criticised for giving parents little time to air their views despite running a seven-week consultation period.

And it was condemned by headteachers, parents and councillors who said it would adversely impact many families - particularly those on low incomes.

An officers’ report on Home to School Transport found that the council currently goes beyond the stated level of provision with some children who were not eligible receiving free travel.

The council has since pledged “to only provide support in future in circumstances when we are statutorily obliged to do so.”

Under a statutory only policy, travel assistance would only be given if a child’s nearest appropriate school with available spaces is more than three miles away and it is the school parents have selected for their child to attend.

The changes would not affect low income families as they receive assistance based on financial circumstances and not distance criteria.

Having monitored usage of bus passes between August 2017 and May 2018 it found that 10% were used on less than 50 occasions and 14% on less than 100 occasions (but more than 50).

It said the average usage, based on two journeys a day between August and May, should be approximately 260.

As part of its implementation of the new policy the Labour-run Cabinet wants to encourage “more sustainable” ways of travelling to and from school - such as offering bikes as an alternative to issuing bus passes.

Officers said: “The details of what this new pilot will encompass will be drawn up over the summer in preparation for the new term.

“Initial conversations have taken place with school leader representatives in the Honley pyramid of schools who have indicated their willingness to work with the council.

“The exploratory work should have a broad impact, including providing health benefits for children and their families, through active journeys, such as walking and cycling.”