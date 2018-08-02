Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A visit by local school children has inspired a Huddersfield recycling plant to help educate the next generation about the importance of recycling.

Electrical Waste Recycling Group said the visit to their School Lane plant, by Year 6 pupils from Kirkheaton Primary School, revealed a lack of knowledge but no lack of interest.

Jane Richardson, Compliance Manager at Electrical Waste Recycling Group, said: “It was a great opportunity to show the next generation the importance of recycling electrical items in a real environment.

“Both staff and pupils were given a new awareness of not only how recycling prevents waste, but how much of an impact to the planet a lack of recycling can make.

“Feedback from the school was extremely positive, with pupils eager to educate their peers and parents about what they had learnt. We’d like to help educate more people about this issue, with the help of the local community.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman also dropped in at the Kirkheaton plant a few days later and threw his backing behind a move to raise awareness about the importance of electrical recycling.

Mr Sheerman, who is also chairman of environmental charity Urban Mines, said: “I absolutely feel that education holds the key to addressing both issues. By encouraging school children and students to visit sites like this one and see the process for themselves, the next generation will be aware not only of the significant environmental impact of their electrical waste, but of its potential value.”

A spokesperson for Electrical Waste Recycling Group said the next step was to make plans for future school visits and outreach work in the Huddersfield area.