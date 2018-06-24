Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal to feed hungry families this summer has been launched in Huddersfield.

The Welcome Centre food bank has launched the 'Feeding Families' campaign to support families through the school holidays.

Food bank chair Jeanne Watson, a former head teacher for more than 20 years, said: “For families who are struggling financially, the school holidays can be incredibly difficult, especially the six week summer holiday. This is because many children from low-income families are entitled to free school meals during term time, but during the school holidays, families must find enough extra money to put lunch on the table each day.”

Jeanne said one in five referrals to The Welcome Centre at Lord Street now comes from families with children under 16 years old.

The fundraising appeal will raise money to purchase buy additional supplies so the food bank can increase the amount of food in family food packs as well as providing funding for the increase in demand from families throughout the six week summer holidays.

Staff aim to provide extra supplies of bread, juice, fruit and vegetables as well as tinned items in the packs to keep hunger at bay.

The appeal has been backed by Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker, who is also a former teacher.

The appeal is being launched during Small Charities Week and will run until September 2 when children go back to school.

It costs the Welcome Centre £48.64 to feed a family of four for a week, but people can make a donation from as little as £2 online at localgiving.org/feedingfamilies.

They can also donate cash or by cheque – making a note that the money is for the Feeding Families appeal and forwarding their donation to The Welcome Centre, 15 Lord Street, Huddersfield HD11QB for the attention of Emma Greenough.