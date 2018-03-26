Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl aged 14 was raped in Greenhead Park .

The victim made a report to the police that she had been victim of the serious sexual assault in the park on Friday night at around 6pm.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The incident took place near to the park entrance on Park Drive South, near to the zipline and playground.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses and said the 15-year-old boy is currently in police custody.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID said the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.

He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

DC Campbell added: “Although this happened late into the evening on Friday, I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the park or walking through the area who may have any information about this incident to come forward and speak to the police.

“There were two males seen by the girl after the incident and we would been keen to speak to them as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or was in the area at the time is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180138520 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.