A schoolgirl is believed to have suffered leg injuries after she was struck by a car in Crosland Moor.

The accident happened at 8.20am today outside Oak C of E Primary when the girl was crossing Dryclough Road to make her way to school.

Dad-of-three Shaun Lyons was on the school run dropping his four-year-old son at school when he saw a girl step out in front of a people-carrier car.

He said: “The little girl crossed in front of my car and was hit by a car coming the other way. It must have only been going about 5mph.

“It looked like her feet were under the front wheel.

“The driver reversed and the girl was hysterical.

“A woman put her in the back of her car and she was taken to hospital.”

Mr Lyons said he had raised safety issues and lack of a school crossing with Oak C of E Primary three weeks earlier but felt his concerns weren’t addressed.

He added: “It’s a big primary school with around 1,000 children and there’s no zebra crossing or patrol. Something needs to be done about this.”

Another parent, who did not wish to be named said: “It was a girl in Year 5 - she’s injured her leg I think.

“We used to have two lollipop people. It then went down to one and for the last week there has been no-one to help these kids across two busy roads, it’s a joke!”

Parents were notified of the incident by text message from headteacher Dave Bendall which reads: “Can all parents/carers please ensure that they supervise their children crossing the road. A child at school this morning ran into the road and unfortunately hit by a car, resulting in leg injuries.”

The message continued: “Can all drivers exercise caution while driving/parking near school.”

Mr Bendall later said in a statement issued via Kirklees Council: “Our thoughts are with the child who was involved in this collision and we wish her the quickest possible recovery

“Road safety is something that, like all schools, we take extremely seriously.

“We teach road safety to our children from a young age and we reinforce those important messages to pupils and their families.”

The West Yorkshire Police log did not show any information of a road traffic collision in Dryclough Road indicating it may not have been reported to police.