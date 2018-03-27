The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Schoolgirl was struck by a car in Holmfirth today.

The collision happened at around 8am as the 12-year-old girl was crossing Station Road near to Red hair Salon.

She was struck by a blue Peugeot and the driver stopped at the scene.

Police and ambulance attended and the road was closed at the junction of Back Lane for a short time.

Paramedics assessed the girl, who she was taken by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected leg injuries.

Holmfirth High School said they had been made aware of the incident and a member of staff had gone to the scene.

The school declined to comment further.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeman said: “We were called at 8.02am to Station Road in Holmfirth to reports of a car versus a pedestrian.

“We sent one ambulance and transported one person to LGI.”