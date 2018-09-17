Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's one ambitious girl who may just be Huddersfield's very next Annie Leibovitz.

Emily Shardlow is just 10-years-old, but has been using cameras for four years and now spends all her weekends travelling to parks and wildlife centres to capture that perfect shot.

Now her photos of rare birds of prey at a centre in Scotland have wowed even well-seasoned snappers.

Emily, who attends Linthwaite Ardon School, started getting more seriously into the hobby when she joined her school's photography club, set up by I.T. teacher Carol Kitson.

(Image: Emily Shardlow)

Carol, 53, who is now retired but still helping Emily with advice on taking photographs, says people have been inspired by her drive and enthusiasm.

"She is taking better pictures than me, and I've been into photography for a long time."

Emily expressed an interest in photography when she was just six-years-old and would borrow mum Andrea Brierley's camera.

"She got better and better at using it and eventually Emily's parents Andrea and Joe bought her a proper camera for her to use to try and hone her skills", Carol added.

"They're both really supportive of her and take her places at the weekend so she can try and get good pictures."

And it was on a trip to a bird of prey centre at Loch Lomond in Scotland where Emily finally got the pictures she had been waiting for.

(Image: Emily Shardlow)

"Her pictures of an eagle are beautiful", said Carol. "She has really got the hang of it and we've all been very impressed. She is certainly very driven."

Emily said: "I took lots of photos of some red squirrels but they were a bit blurry so I tried and tried and tried again. Then I went to a bird sanctuary and I was very happy with my photos.

(Image: Emily Shardlow)

"I am sending this message to everyone to say that if you keep trying you can get just what you are aiming for. Keep persevering and hard work does pay off."