The snow has returned and it is causing problems for roads and schools yet again.
These are the schools which have either closed for the day or have announced they will start late for safety reasons.
All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School CLOSED
Almondbury Community School - All-through School LATE START
School will open at 10.30am due to the bad weather
Ashbrow Primary School - closed
Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Batley Parish CE Junior Infants and Nursery School - CLOSED
Battyeford CE Primary - Late Start 10am.
BBG Academy - CLOSED
Beaumont Primary Academy - Late start 10.30am. Cannon Hall School trip postponed.
Birkby Junior School - CLOSED
Birstall Primary - CLOSED
Brockholes CE J and I School - Late start 10am
Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School now CLOSED (was initially late start)
Carlton J and I School - Primary School (was late start) now CLOSED
Christ Church CE Academy - Late start 10am
Clough Head J and I Primary School - Late start 10am
Crow Lane Primary - Late start 10.30am
Cumberworth Primary - CLOSED
Dalton Primary School - Late start 10am
Denby First School - Late start 10am
Diamond Wood Community Academy - CLOSED
Earlsheaton Infant School - Will open at 11.30am
Emley Primary School - Late start 10.30am
Ethos Referral Unit - CLOSED
Fairfielld Special School CLOSED
Farnley Tyas Primary - Late start 10am
Field Lane J I and N School - Primary School (was late start) now CLOSED
Fieldhead Primary Academy - CLOSED
Flatts Nursery - CLOSED
Flockton CE (VC) First School - Primary School LATE START - 10AM
10:00 a.m. start due to snow to allow families and staff safe journey to school. Breakfast Club cancelled. Will keep you informed if conditions worsen.
Golcar J I and N School - Late start 10am
Gomersal Primary - Late start
Grange Moor Primary - CLOSED
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School LATE START 10.30am
School will start at 10:30am on Thursday 8th March due to dangerous driving conditions and bad weather
Hartshead J and I School - Primary School LATE START 10am
Headfield CE Junior School CLOSED
Healey J I and N School CLOSED
Helme Church of England - Late Start 10am
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Hepworth Church of England Academy - Late start 10am
Heaton Avenue Academy - Late Start
Highburton CE First School - CLOSED
Hightown Junior and Infant School - Late Start 10am
Holme J and I School - Primary School LATE START
Due to snow, road from Holmbridge not passable.
Honley High School - CLOSED
Holmfirth High School - Late start 10am
Heckmondwike Grammar School - CLOSED
Heckmondwike Primary - CLOSED
Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School LATE START
To enable the safe travel of children and staff to school, Hyrstmount will open at 10:30am.
John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED
Kaye's F and N Primary School - Late Start
King James's School - CLOSED
Kirkburton First School - CLOSED
Kirkburton Middle School - CLOSED
Lindley Junior School - 10am
Lepton CE I and N School - 10am
Linthwaite Ardron - Late Start 10.30am
Lowerhouses CE (VC) J I and EY School - Primary School LATE START
08.03.18 School will open at 10am due to heavy snowfall to allow the safe travel of children and staff to school. No breakfast club to day.
Lydgate J and I School - Primary School LATE START
Current bad weather and dangerous driving conditions. School will open at 10.30
Meltham Moor Primary School LATE START
School will be opening late today to allow staff and children to travel to school safely. Moor Fun is aiming to open on time as usual.
Mill Lane Primary School CLOSED
Millbridge J I and N School - CLOSED
Moldgreen Primary - 10am start
Moor End Academy - 10.30am start
Moorlands Primary School - 10am start
Nether Hall Learning Campus - 11am start
Newsome High School CLOSED
Newsome Junior School CLOSED
Norristhorpe J&I School CLOSED
North Huddersfield Trust School - LATE START
School open to YEAR-11 ONLY at 10am. School is closed for Years 7, 8 9 & 10. If your child is already at school the school will make provision for them. Please contact the main office if you are happy for your child to be sent home.
Oak Primary School (Junior) LATE START Whole school late start at 10.30am to allow staff and pupil to travel safely to school.
Old Bank JIN School LATE START School will open at 10:30am
Orchard Primary Academy - CLOSED
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School LATE START School will open at 10.30am.
Overthorpe CE Academy CLOSED
Paddock JIN School - LATE START. Opening time not specified.
Park Road J I and N School - Primary School LATE START. 10am start. This will be reviewed later
School will open at 10 am at the moment. This will be reviewed later
Pentland I&N - CLOSED
Primary Pupil Referral Service - CLOSED
Purlwell I&N - CLOSED
Ravenshall School - CLOSED
Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School CLOSED
Rawthorpe Junior School LATE START Open at 11am
Rawthorpe St James I&N School LATE START Open at 11am
Reinwood I&N School LATE START Open at 10am. School trip cancelled.
Roberttown CE J&I School CLOSED
Royds Hall Community School LATE START Open 10am
Savile Town CE I&N CLOSED
Scholes (Holmirth) J&I LATE START. Open 11am
Scholes Village Primary School LATE START Time not specified.
Scissett CE Academy CLOSED
Scissett Middle School CLOSED
Shaw Cross I&N School CLOSED
Shelley College CLOSED
Shelley First School CLOSED
Shepley First School CLOSED
Skelmanthorpe Academy - Primary School CLOSED
South Crosland CE Junior School LATE START Start 10am
Southgate School CLOSED
Spen Valley High School CLOSED
St Aidan's Academy CLOSED
St John Fisher Academy CLOSED
St John's CE J&I School (Golcar) LATE START. Start 10am
St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) CLOSED
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School CLOSED
St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Batley) CLOSED
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) LATE START. Open 10.30am
St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED
St Peter's JI & Early Years School CLOSED
St Thomas CE Primary School CLOSED
Staincliffe CE Junior School CLOSED
Thornhill Community Academy CLOSED
Thornhill Lees I&N School CLOSED
Thurstonland Endowed First School LATE START. 10am start
Upper Batley High School CLOSED
Upperthong JI School LATE START Open 10am
Warwick Road Primary School CLOSED
Wellhouse JI School LATE START Open 10am
Westborough High School CLOSED
Westfields PRU CLOSED
Westmoor Primary School - Lower Site LATE START Time not specified.
There will be a delayed start this morning at both sites to allow for pupils and staff to arrive safely.
Westmoor Primary School - Upper Site CLOSED
Whitcliffe Mount School CLOSED
Whitechapel CE Primary School LATE START Open 10am.
Wilberlee JI School LATE START Open 10am.
Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED
Woodley School and College CLOSED