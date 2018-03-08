The video will start in 8 Cancel

The snow has returned and it is causing problems for roads and schools yet again.

These are the schools which have either closed for the day or have announced they will start late for safety reasons.

All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School CLOSED

Almondbury Community School - All-through School LATE START

School will open at 10.30am due to the bad weather

Ashbrow Primary School - closed

Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED

Batley Parish CE Junior Infants and Nursery School - CLOSED

Battyeford CE Primary - Late Start 10am.

BBG Academy - CLOSED

Beaumont Primary Academy - Late start 10.30am. Cannon Hall School trip postponed.

Birkby Junior School - CLOSED

Birstall Primary - CLOSED

Brockholes CE J and I School - Late start 10am

Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School now CLOSED (was initially late start)

Carlton J and I School - Primary School (was late start) now CLOSED

Christ Church CE Academy - Late start 10am

Clough Head J and I Primary School - Late start 10am

Crow Lane Primary - Late start 10.30am

Cumberworth Primary - CLOSED

Dalton Primary School - Late start 10am

Denby First School - Late start 10am

Diamond Wood Community Academy - CLOSED

Earlsheaton Infant School - Will open at 11.30am

Emley Primary School - Late start 10.30am

Ethos Referral Unit - CLOSED

Fairfielld Special School CLOSED

Farnley Tyas Primary - Late start 10am

Field Lane J I and N School - Primary School (was late start) now CLOSED

Fieldhead Primary Academy - CLOSED

Flatts Nursery - CLOSED

Flockton CE (VC) First School - Primary School LATE START - 10AM

10:00 a.m. start due to snow to allow families and staff safe journey to school. Breakfast Club cancelled. Will keep you informed if conditions worsen.

Golcar J I and N School - Late start 10am

Gomersal Primary - Late start

Grange Moor Primary - CLOSED

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School LATE START 10.30am

School will start at 10:30am on Thursday 8th March due to dangerous driving conditions and bad weather

Hartshead J and I School - Primary School LATE START 10am

Headfield CE Junior School CLOSED

Healey J I and N School CLOSED

Helme Church of England - Late Start 10am

Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

Hepworth Church of England Academy - Late start 10am

Heaton Avenue Academy - Late Start

Highburton CE First School - CLOSED

Hightown Junior and Infant School - Late Start 10am

Holme J and I School - Primary School LATE START

Due to snow, road from Holmbridge not passable.

Honley High School - CLOSED

Holmfirth High School - Late start 10am

Heckmondwike Grammar School - CLOSED

Heckmondwike Primary - CLOSED

Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School LATE START

To enable the safe travel of children and staff to school, Hyrstmount will open at 10:30am.

John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED

Kaye's F and N Primary School - Late Start

King James's School - CLOSED

Kirkburton First School - CLOSED

Kirkburton Middle School - CLOSED

Lindley Junior School - 10am

Lepton CE I and N School - 10am

Linthwaite Ardron - Late Start 10.30am

Lowerhouses CE (VC) J I and EY School - Primary School LATE START

08.03.18 School will open at 10am due to heavy snowfall to allow the safe travel of children and staff to school. No breakfast club to day.

Lydgate J and I School - Primary School LATE START

Current bad weather and dangerous driving conditions. School will open at 10.30

Meltham Moor Primary School LATE START

School will be opening late today to allow staff and children to travel to school safely. Moor Fun is aiming to open on time as usual.

Mill Lane Primary School CLOSED

Millbridge J I and N School - CLOSED

Moldgreen Primary - 10am start

Moor End Academy - 10.30am start

Moorlands Primary School - 10am start

Nether Hall Learning Campus - 11am start

Newsome High School CLOSED

Newsome Junior School CLOSED

Norristhorpe J&I School CLOSED

North Huddersfield Trust School - LATE START

School open to YEAR-11 ONLY at 10am. School is closed for Years 7, 8 9 & 10. If your child is already at school the school will make provision for them. Please contact the main office if you are happy for your child to be sent home.

Oak Primary School (Junior) LATE START Whole school late start at 10.30am to allow staff and pupil to travel safely to school.

Old Bank JIN School LATE START School will open at 10:30am

Orchard Primary Academy - CLOSED

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School LATE START School will open at 10.30am.

Overthorpe CE Academy CLOSED

Paddock JIN School - LATE START. Opening time not specified.

Park Road J I and N School - Primary School LATE START. 10am start. This will be reviewed later

School will open at 10 am at the moment. This will be reviewed later

Pentland I&N - CLOSED

Primary Pupil Referral Service - CLOSED

Purlwell I&N - CLOSED

Ravenshall School - CLOSED

Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School CLOSED

Rawthorpe Junior School LATE START Open at 11am

Rawthorpe St James I&N School LATE START Open at 11am

Reinwood I&N School LATE START Open at 10am. School trip cancelled.

Roberttown CE J&I School CLOSED

Royds Hall Community School LATE START Open 10am

Savile Town CE I&N CLOSED

Scholes (Holmirth) J&I LATE START. Open 11am

Scholes Village Primary School LATE START Time not specified.

Scissett CE Academy CLOSED

Scissett Middle School CLOSED

Shaw Cross I&N School CLOSED

Shelley College CLOSED

Shelley First School CLOSED

Shepley First School CLOSED

Skelmanthorpe Academy - Primary School CLOSED

South Crosland CE Junior School LATE START Start 10am

Southgate School CLOSED

Spen Valley High School CLOSED

St Aidan's Academy CLOSED

St John Fisher Academy CLOSED

St John's CE J&I School (Golcar) LATE START. Start 10am

St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) CLOSED

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School CLOSED

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Batley) CLOSED

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) LATE START. Open 10.30am

St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED

St Peter's JI & Early Years School CLOSED

St Thomas CE Primary School CLOSED

Staincliffe CE Junior School CLOSED

Thornhill Community Academy CLOSED

Thornhill Lees I&N School CLOSED

Thurstonland Endowed First School LATE START. 10am start

Upper Batley High School CLOSED

Upperthong JI School LATE START Open 10am

Warwick Road Primary School CLOSED

Wellhouse JI School LATE START Open 10am

Westborough High School CLOSED

Westfields PRU CLOSED

Westmoor Primary School - Lower Site LATE START Time not specified.

There will be a delayed start this morning at both sites to allow for pupils and staff to arrive safely.

Westmoor Primary School - Upper Site CLOSED

Whitcliffe Mount School CLOSED

Whitechapel CE Primary School LATE START Open 10am.

Wilberlee JI School LATE START Open 10am.

Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED

Woodley School and College CLOSED