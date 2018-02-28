The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dozens of Kirklees schools have not opened today, Wednesday 28 February, due to "dangerous conditions" caused by the snowfall.

Kirklees Council has issued a list, which may be added to as schools made decisions throughout the day based on conditions.

We'll bring you updates as we get them, but the following schools have announced closures or late opening:

All Hallows CE (VA) IN School: closed

Batley Girls' High School: The school opened but closed during morning break due to weather conditions.

Battyeford CE (VC) Primary: School open as normal, parents can pick children up from 10pm After school club is open until 6pm.

BBG Academy: Partially closed

Berry Brow IN School: closed.

Birkby Junior School: closing at 12.30pm due to the poor weather conditions.

Birstall Primary Academy: closed due to snow.

Birkby Junior School: Closed from 12.30pm

Carlinghow Princess Royal JIN SChool: closed due to conditions around the school.

Carlton JI School: closed due to inclement weather.

Castle Hill School: school says: "Due to deteriorating weather conditions we have regretfully decided to close school today."

Clough Head JI School: closing at 12.30pm due to weather.

Cowlersley Primary School: closing at 1pm due to weather.

Crowlees CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School: closed due to dangerous weather conditions - staff unable to get school.

Dalton JIN School: School closed from 11am due to snow.

Denby Dale First and Nursery School - Primary School: closed due to bad weather.

Denby Dale CE (VA) First School: closed

Diamond Wood Community Academy: closing at 1pm due to continued heavy snowfall.

East Bierley CE (VC) Primary School: closed.

Eastborough JIN School: to closed at 1pm due to snow.

Ethos College - Referral Unit: closed due to difficulties in transporting pupils across the local authority in adverse weather conditions.

Farnley Tyas CE (VC) First School: closed

Field Lane JIN School: closed due to snow.

Fieldhead Primary School: closed due to snow.

Flockton CE (VC) First school: closed due to snow.

Golcar JI School: closing at 1pm following lunch due to the weather conditions.

Grange Moor Primary School: closed due to site inaccessibility and continuing heavy snow.

Headfield CE (VC) Junior School: closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Headlands CE (VC) IN School: closed.

Heckmondwike Grammar School: closed.

Helme CE (VA) J and I School - Primary School: closed due to the weather.

Hinchliffe MILL JI School: closed due to weather.

Holme J and I School: school closed due to snow and heavy snow forecast for much of the day.

Holmfirth High School: closed due to adverse weather

Holmfirth J I and N School: School says: "Unfortunately we have had to make the difficult decision to close due to the snow - taking into account the forecast/temperature/roads."

Honley High School: closed due to adverse weather

Hyrstmount Junior School: to close from 1pm.

Joseph Norton Academy - Special School: closed due to adverse weather conditions

King James School: closed due to uncertainty over school transport and weather conditions.

Kirkburton Middle School: Number of staff unable to get in to work, roads around Kirkburton not gritted, persistent snow forecast all day."

Kirkburton CE (VA) First School: closed and parents evening will be rearranged.

LIttletown JIN School: closed at 1pm.

Manor Croft Academy: closed.

Mill Lane Primary School: School says: "Roads around school are treacherous. More snow forecast. Not safe for anyone."

Moldgreen Community Primary School: closed due to weather conditions.

Moor End Academy: closed.

Newsome High School & Sports College: closed.

North Huddersfield Trust School: to close at 10.45am.

Oak CE (VC) Primary School (Junior): closed due to snow.

Orchard Primary Academy: closed due to snow.

Paddock J I and N School - Primary School: closed due to snow. School says: "I have very few teaching staff made it to work. The roads around Paddock are dangerous."

Park Road JIN School: closed due to snow.

Pentland IN School: closed due to snow.

Primary Pupil Referral Service: closed due to difficulties in transporting pupils across the local authority in adverse weather conditions.

Ravensthorpe CE (VA) Junior School: closed due to too few staff able to get in.

Salendine Nook High School Academy: closing at 11am.

Savile Town CV (VC) IN School: closed.

Scholes (Holmfirth) J and I School: closed due to snow and road conditions.

Scissett CE Academy: closed, school says: "School site is treacherous and snow is continued to be forecast it is not safe for staff or children."

Scissett Middle School: closed, school says: "Buses have been cancelled due to hazardous road conditions and staff are struggling to get into school."

Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School: closed due to snow.

Shelley College: closed due to adverse weather.

Shelley First School - Primary School: closed due to adverse weather

Skelmanthorpe Academy: closed due to snow and ice

Slaithwaite CE (VC) J & I School: closed due to adverse weather.

Southgate School: closed due to problem with heating.

Spen Valley High School: closed from 12.15pm due to snow.

St Aidan's CE Academy: closed, school says: "The school site is treacherous and the forecast is suggesting further snow. /it is therefore not safe for staff or children."

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury): closed.

St Mary's Catholic Primary Schoo, Batley: closed due to snow.

St Paulinus Catholic Primary School: closed.

St Peter's CE (VA) JIEY School: closed.

Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School: closed.

The John Curwen Co-operative Primary: closed.

Thornhill Lees CE (VA) IN School: closed.

Thurstonland First School: closed

Wellhouse JI School: closing at 12.30pm.

Westmoor Primary School both sites: school to close at 1.30pm due to persistent snowfall.

Whitcliffe Mount School: closed due to "the sudden change in the weather conditions."

Westborough High School: school opened but is now closing.

Westfields Pupil Referral Unit: closed, school says: "Difficulties in transporting pupils across the local authority in adverse weather conditions."

Wilberlee JI School: closed.

Windmill CE Primary: closing at 1.15pm but parents can collect children before then.